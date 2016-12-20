Merced boys pull away from Livingston in rout

After a rugged start, the Livingston High boys basketball team finally put together a run. Kevin Alvarez and Gurpreet Chohan knocked down 3-pointers to pull the Wolves within three points midway through the second quarter.
Then Merced took over.
The Bears answered with easy points in transition, as they made Livingston pay for turnovers all night. Merced outscored Livingston 48 to 8 the rest of the way as the Bears (6-3) ran away with a 73-30 game at Angelo Naldi Court on Tuesday night.
“We’ve been working hard on our defense,” said Merced coach Hector Nava, whose team has won five games in a row. “We want to be able to use our press at times and thought we did an excellent job tonight.”
Outside of Livingston’s 12-2 run midway through the second quarter it was an ugly night for the Wolves (4-8).
Livingston started the game missing its first eight 3-pointers and finished shooting just 2-of-20 from beyond the arc. Compound the poor shooting with 25 turnovers and you have a recipe for a blowout.
“Livingston is a good, balanced team and when their shots are going it can be like a waterfall,” Nava said. “You have to stay with it and hit them in transition.”
The Bears didn’t shoot the ball great from outside, but showed it had other ways to score. Mostly layups in transition.
Jared Pazin paced Merced with 19 points as he constantly worked his way in the paint. Isaiah Aguirre added 16 points with the help of two quick 3-pointers to jumpstart a 9-0 run to start the second half for the Bears that extended the lead to 47-24 with 6:18 left in the third quarter.
Jeremy Redwine came off the bench for Merced and finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
“I really like this team,” Nava said. “They are a joy to coach. They share the ball and they talk to each other. It hasn’t always been this way so I should enjoy it while I have it.”
Merced outscored Livingston 17 to 2 in the third quarter and held the Wolves to just six second-half points. Kevin Alvarez led Livingston with 15 points. No other Wolves player finished with more than five points.
The Wolves are now 1-4 against Central California Conference teams this season.
