Golden Valley’s slow start continues with loss to Buchanan

After two stellar seasons, which included back-to-back Central California Conference champoinships, it’s been a rough start this year for the Golden Valley High girls basketball team.
Gone is long time coach Matt Thissen, who took over as the Golden Valley athletic director. Gone is two-time Central CCC MVP Stephanie Moore, who is now playing at UC San Diego.
As a result, Golden Valley has been slow out of the gate this season, dropping to a 1-9 start after Wednesday night’s 50-42 loss to Buchanan of Clovis at Cougar Arena.
However, first-year coach Valerie Moore feels the team is making strides as they adjust to her system.
“We need more practice,” Moore said. “I installed a new offense that they are just getting the hang of and we’re starting to click. I threw in a new press on top of that. We need more practices to get comfortable and understand where they need to be.”
The good news for the Cougars is help is on the way.
Junior point guard Delia Moore, who is rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, has been cleared for contact and has begun practicing. Delia, who is Valerie’s younger sister, is expected to be cleared for games in some time in January.
Delia would give the Cougars a big missing piece of the puzzle as another ball-handler and a threat to shoot from outside, which would open things up inside for Abbee Croninger and Kayla Commons.
Croninger led Golden Valley with 15 points against Buchanan (4-5).
“The biggest thing is we just need to keep working together so we can get that chemistry and get more of a flow out there,” Croninger said. “It’s pretty tough because we’re a young team. We need to get experience.”
The Cougars started strong in the first quarter against Buchanan, scoring the first eight points of the game.
The Bears dominated the second quarter with the help of a 15-0 run that helped Buchanan take a 25-21 lead into the half.
“I thought that second quarter really hurt us,” Valerie Moore said. “Leah (Doyle) got into foul trouble. She’s my little gnat out there, flying around everywhere. Then Grace (Mello) also got in foul trouble. That’s two of my more aggressive defensive players. With those two out my other girls have to step up.”
The Cougars had a chance to pick up their first win since defeating Stone Ridge Christian on Dec. 1, by cutting the deficit to 31-29 by the end of the third quarter.
Commons gave the Cougars a 32-21 lead with a layup with 7:24 left in the game, but Buchanan finished strong. Gillian Gong hit some clutch shots down the stretch for GV, but Buchanan made 10-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off the Cougars.
Jaiden Jones led Buchanan with 20 points.
Buhach Colony 49, Los Banos 47 in Los Banos – Krista Fregoso scored 16 points as the Thunder (6-4) held on for a narrow win over the Tigers. Jenny Zaragoza and Vanessa Lopez chipped in with 10 points each for BC. Erika Gutierrez led Los Banos (5-7) with 24 points, including four 3-pointers.
Boys Basketball
Hilmar 70, Livingston 58 in Livingston – Carter Azevedo and Kole Gaglio each scored 22 points as the Yellowjackets picked up a road win. Kevin Alvarez led the Wolves with 16 points and Samranjit Singh added 15 points.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
