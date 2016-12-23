Hagerman family sweeps Sun-Star Cross Country Runners of the Year

Long before his body had recovered or the disappointment of missing out on a state berth could fully register, John Hagerman was off again.
Fighting off the fatigue of his own 3.1-mile race, Hagerman was back out on the Willow Hill course to cheer on his younger sister Quinn.
“I always knew my path to state was pretty unlikely,” John Hagerman said. “Only the top five individuals qualified, and eight guys finished in front of me at the (Sac-Joaquin) Sub-Section Meet. I was going to need to run an almost perfect race, so I wasn’t too disappointed.
“It was important for me to be there and cheer on Quinn because I knew how important making state was to her. She’d only missed out qualifying as a freshman by two spots, so she wanted to get it done this year.”
Perhaps big brother’s prompting helped see her through. Quinn Hagerman and fellow Merced cross country runner Ciara Colon captured the final two individual qualifying slots to earn a trip to the CIF State Meet. It capped a tremendous season for the girls team, which won its first Central California Conference title since 1987. John Hagerman’s year wasn’t too bad either: He finished 31st in the Division II Section Meet and won the CCC Championship race.
The siblings are the Sun-Star Girls and Boys Cross Country Runners of the Year.
“I think they do a lot to push each other,” said their father and Bears coach Tim Hagerman. “The team meets together to train three times a week, but they go out together to run pretty much every other day. There may be a little bit of sibling rivalry there pushing them, but for the most part they’re just supportive of each other.
“They’re different body types and personalities on the course. John has the long and lean runners build. He likes to go out and push the pace and force people to beat him. Quinn’s legs just aren’t as long, so she has to work a little harder. She’s much more strategic with her approach. She likes to hang back a little bit and is very good at catching people from behind.”
Both were at their best when it mattered most this season.
After having split the two league center meets with Turlock during the regular season, Quinn Hagerman and her squad knew they needed a near-flawless performance in the CCC championships to end Merced’s 29-year league-title drought.
“Our plan was to keep the top four girls right next to each other for the first 2 to 2 1/2 miles,” Quinn Hagerman said. “Ciara and I were just trying to pull them along. Weren’t worried about where anyone else was, we were just motivating each other to keep going. It came down to last half-mile. There was still a group of eight or nine girls at the front. We knew we had to finish 1-2-3 in order to have a chance. We did it and it was an amazing feeling.”
Hagerman rode the momentum of that victory to her first state appearance.
“The bottom line was I needed to be faster for Division II,” she said. “Last year my time would have qualified me for any other division, but it wasn’t good enough for DII. I trained hard with my brother and my team, and I was able to cut some major time at the section meet. Qualifying for state felt great, and it was even better because Ciara did, too.”
With the Merced boys already out of the running for the league title entering the CCC Championships, John Hagerman decided he could experiment.
“I figured I didn’t have anything to lose, so my plan was to go out hard for the first mile and really set the pace,” John Hagerman said. “I maybe overdid it because I was starting to feel a little sick in the second mile and fell back into the pack. It was around the last 800 meters that I saw the guys at the front weren’t really kicking yet and I was regaining my strength. I turned it back on and passed the leaders in the last 100 meters.
“It felt great, especially since I hadn’t won a race since my freshman year. It was a really nice way to close the regular season.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
