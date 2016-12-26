El Cap’s Stokes, Merced’s Santana repeat as Water Polo Players of the Year

Hope Stokes’ high school water polo career was almost over before it ever got started. After her first practice during her freshman season, Stokes told her mom she didn’t want to go back.
She was done. Water polo was too tough.
One of her best decisions was to stick it out.
Fast forward three years and Stokes is a two-time league MVP and this past fall she helped lead El Capitan to the first Sac-Joaquin Section championship in school history.
Merced High’s Abraham Santana also was named the Central California Conference MVP for the second straight season. Merced reached the playoffs all four of Santana’s years with the Bears.
Stokes and Santana are the Sun-Star Water Polo Players of the Year for the second consecutive season.
“Hope is a fierce competitor that must be guarded, she can attack from the outside as well as post up,” said El Capitan coach Kristie Dunham. “She plays tenacious defense and is a great shot blocker. She wants to play hard for her team, not for her individual glory. She truly loves the game of water polo and it was a joy being her coach.”
Stokes has come a long way from jumping into the pool her first practice her freshman season. She was ready to quit because it was too tough after cramping up multiple times during that practice.
“I started off with coach Kristie my freshman year and she built my water polo experience,” Stokes said. “El Cap is all I know with water polo. It’s special to help build a program. It helped shape me and made me a good water polo player. It gave me good habits and I loved my team.”
Stokes and the Gauchos rolled through the Western Athletic Conference in 2015 with blowout win after blowout win. They then reached the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship where El Capitan fell short against Kimball 10-8.
That loss served as motivation for this year’s team, which returned almost everyone from the 2015 team.
“We wanted that section title,” Stokes said. “We were not happy. Yeah, we were runner-up, but we wanted to win the next year. That was our main goal was to get back to the section championship game.”
The Gauchos made the jump up to the bigger CCC where again they went undefeated at 12-0 with Stokes leading the way with 37 goals and 29 steals. The Gauchos made it back to the section championship and this time defeated Del Oro 7-4 to win the blue banner.
“It felt so good,” Stokes said. “I don’t know how to put it into words. I could start to cry. It just felt so good.”
Santana a highlight ready to happen
Santana says it’s a move he stole from his brother, Isaac.
Two El Capitan defenders were converging on Abraham during a game this fall. He tossed the ball in the air over his back, split the double team, caught the ball in midair and fired a backward shot past Gauchos goalie Braiden Ward.
Video of the goal was Tweeted out by Merced High water polo player Stephanie Hart and got a lot of views on Twitter when it was retweeted by USA Water Polo.
“The idea just came to me at the time,” Santana said. “Part of it is because I’m a fan of the NBA and I like watching the guys in the post do moves. On that play, it wasn’t something I planned on doing. I saw two guys coming at me and the only way to get by them was to throw the ball in the air and split them.”
Santana has never been afraid to add a little flare to his game, whether it’s jumping out of the water to do a 360 degree turn and shot or fire a behind-the-back pass on a break-away.
A lot of Santana’s moves comes from being a student of the game. He loves to watch professional and Olympic players on YouTube and he incorporates what he sees into his game.
His role changed a bit this year as a senior, where he went from a player that was asked to score all the time to more of a distributor.
Santana was more of a quarterback, operating the point of the offense and setting up his teammates for shots.
“I was mainly just a facilitator,” Santana said. “I didn’t want to be the guy to force shots. I wanted to facilitate more and create good, easier shots for other guys. It took some time for our younger guys to see guys crashing on me and to get in the right spots. But they got the hang of it.”
Santana still led the team with 87 goals to go along with 95 assists.
During Santana’s four-year career, Merced has enjoyed a lot of success. The Bears have compiled an 81-31 record and has won two CCC championships.
Despite all the success, it will be some of the tough losses, particularly to Atwater that Santana will remember when he reflects on his high school career.
“I can still remember losing to Atwater in double overtime in my freshman year,” Santana said. “That would have been three league titles. I’ll remember those overtime games against Atwater and Turlock. Those were the best games to be in.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
All-Area Water Polo
Boys
Connor Norton, Atwater
Luke Bird, Buhach Colony
Evan Spiva, El Capitan
Blake Brigham, Atwater
Tommy Hamilton, Golden Valley
Luke van Warmerdam, Atwater
Logan Friesen, Livingston
Eli Marquez, Atwater
Garrett Thomas, El Capitan
Nathan Latronica, Merced
Coach: David Svendsen, Atwater
Girls
Regina Navarro, Buhach Colony
Callie Norton, Atwater
Gwynne McBride, Buhach Colony
Metztlie Enriquez, El Capitan
Madison Nolen, El Capitan
Madeline Hall, Merced
Pam Solano, Buhach Colony
Grace Mello, Golden Valley
Kaitlin Downward, Los Banos
Alexandria Jasso, El Capitan
Coach: Kristie Dunham, El Capitan
