Livingston ace Lexi Gonzalez is Girls Golfer of the Year

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced Pause

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

1:59 Sun-Star Boys Water Polo Player of the Year

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

3:30 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced High players

4:57 Shawn & Sean Show: Central Section predictions, Week 2

5:21 Shawn & Sean Show: Sac-Joaquin Section predictions, Week 2