December 27, 2016 4:48 PM

Merced-area high school sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Boys basketball

TBD – El Capitan at Clovis Elks Tourney; Merced at Escalon Holiday Tournament; Buhach Colony at Las Vegas Invitational; Golden Valley at Columbia College Tourney; Los Banos at Mendota Tournament

Girls basketball

TBD – Buhach Colony at Chavez Tourney; Golden Valley at Old Town Clovis Tourney; Hilmar at Ripon Christian Tournament; Los Banos at West Coast Jamboree

Boys wrestling

9 a.m. – Buhach Colony at Sierra Nevada Classic; Golden Valley, Los Banos at California Coast Classic

