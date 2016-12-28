High School Sports

December 28, 2016 5:50 PM

Merced-area high school sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

Boys basketball

TBA – El Capitan at Clovis Elks Tournament, Merced at Rail City Classic in Sparks, Nev.; Buhach Colony at Las Vegas Invitational; Golden Valley at Columbia College Tournament

7 p.m. – Le Grand at Hilmar

Girls basketball

TBA – Buhach Colony at West Coast Jamboree; Golden Valley at Old Town Clovis Tournament

7 p.m. – Roosevelt-Fresno at Atwater

Boys soccer

5 p.m. – Pacheco at Turlock

Wrestling

9 a.m. – Buhach Colony at Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno; Atwater at No Guts/No Glory in Rocklin

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

View more video

Sports Videos