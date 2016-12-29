Shorthanded Pacheco soccer finds a way

The difference between great teams and merely good ones is the ability to win the ugly game.
Wes Wing knows his Pacheco boys soccer team is going to have as much talent as any team it squares off against this season. But as sports have shown time and again, talent is no guarantee of victory. Teams clamp down into frustrating defensive shells. Teams up their physicality to get opponents out of their game plans. Or 16-, 17- and 18-year-old kids just have off nights.
Wing said how the Panthers will respond to such adversity is the one unknown through the first month of the season. Thursday night’s 2-1 victory over Turlock at Joe Debely Stadium gave the Pacheco coach a hint of an answer.
Perhaps still not accustomed to soccer’s move to the winter, the Panthers scattered with their families for winter break. That left Pacheco (6-1-1) with just 13 of its 20 players available for Thursday night’s tilt. Throw in rust from a two-week layoff between games and the formula was there for an ugly contest.
It lived up to the billing for the game’s first 20 minutes as Turlock (6-4-1) took it to a patched and inexperienced Pacheco back line.
The Panthers went down just 8 minutes into the contest when a quick flick off the head of Marcus Decouto caught the Panther defense sleeping and Edson Garcia was sprung on a mini break. The senior striker unloaded a blast over Pacheco keeper Jesus Lopez (four saves) to make it 1-0 Bulldogs on the game’s opening shot.
Turlock continued to attack, but only produced one additional shot in the rest of the half. Pacheco took advantage as Rodolfo Rivera equalized against the run of play with a dipping laser from about 30 yards in the 19th minute on the Panther’s opening shot.
“For me this kind of game is all about character,” Rivera said. “You have to show what you’re made of in your toughest times. The 11 guys on the field put in work tonight. It wasn’t pretty, but it was enough.
“I’d been practicing that exact shot with my dad the day before. I knew I had to have it down before league. They fell off of me and I let it go.”
The game’s momentum swung after the Rivera blast. Pacheco shook off the rust and settled in as the pitch suddenly tilted toward the Bulldog net. Pacheco’s sustained pressure was rewarded just before the half as Brian Nevarez turned in a moment of individual brilliance.
The senior midfielder attacked down the left side of the 18-yard box, beating a trio of flat-footed defenders off of the dribble. He then slid a ball under charging Turlock goalkeeper Edwind Medina and across the face of the goal. Pablo Ortiz tapped it into the empty net for his team-leading 11th goal to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead at intermission.
Neither team produced much in the opening 20 minutes of the second half, but Pacheco’s lack of subs finally seemed to catch up with it in the final 20. Perhaps sensing a bit of fatigue, Turlock responded with a surge. The Bulldogs’ best chance to equalize came in a wild sequence in the 62nd minute.
Pacheco center back Kyle Zambrano just missed a through ball with a sliding effort at the top of the 18 as Decouto was played in on net. Lopez charged and made an excellent save with his feet, but the rebound deflected right into the path of Garcia. His shot at the open net was blocked by a slide tackle from the Panther defense, buying Lopez enough time to recover and make a diving save on a third effort to preserve the victory.
“It was a good team win tonight,” Wing said. “The guys were definitely tired. I think I only subbed twice in the game. They didn’t make excuses, though, and just found a way to get it done.
“I think the game turned around on a beautiful goal from Rodolfo. They were taking it to us to that point, but that goal gave us a big lift and we started possessing and dictating the game after that.”
