Local roundup: Buhach Colony boys take consolation crown in Las Vegas

The Buhach Colony boys basketball team seems to need a game under its belt before it can get going.
The Thunder (11-4) only have four losses during nonconference play and three have come in the opening rounds of tournaments. BC has responded well after those losses, going 8-0 the rest of the way in the tourneys. That trend continued Thursday as the Thunder wrapped up the Las Vegas Invitational consolation title with a 68-48 victory over Harbor Teacher Prep.
Dante Cloy paced Buhach with 17 points while Jeremy Sicarios scored 16 and Skyler Coffey finished with 15.
High school girls
Atwater 72, Roosevelt 43 in Atwater – The Falcons (10-3) closed out 2016 with a victory over the Rough Riders.
Kelsey Valencia led Atwater with 12 points and Tatiana Steele scored 11. Jasmine Xiong showed off her all-around game, finishing with eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
College men
The Master’s University 78, UC Merced 72 in Santa Clarita – With a lineup comprised entirely of underclassmen, Kevin Pham’s Bobcats continue to struggle in closing out tight ballgames. UCM (1-10) is 0-6 in games decided by 10 points or less after a loss at The Master’s University Invitational.
Ryan Haywood scored a team-high 16 points while Aaron Laflin had a double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) for UC Merced.
College women
San Mateo 61, Merced College 57 in Cupertino – Playing with only six players for the second consecutive day at the De Anza Tournament, the Blue Devils ran out of gas in the fourth quarter.
Salihah Bey had a solid game with a team-high 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Anntranetta Stickman finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
