Livingston boys soccer outlasts CV in the rain

Weather and the beautiful game rarely go hand in hand.
The skill and deft touches that define the game of soccer tend to dissipate faster than the Wicked Witch of the West given enough rain. The Livingston and Central Valley boys teams can attest to that.
Two of the area’s top squads and two of the favorites to battle it out for the Western Athletic Conference title, looked more like novice ice skaters than soccer players at times on Tuesday afternoon. The rain let up at the Turlock Regional Sports Complex before the halftime whistle blew, but it left a slippery, mud-covered pitch.
Such scenarios tend to come down to desire and the Wolves showed theirs in spades, mucking out a pair of Tony Aguilar second-half goals to open WAC play with a 3-2 victory over the Hawks.
“Days like this, it all about who wants it more,” Wolves coach Jesse Vega said. “We’ve seen Central Valley play. We know how good they are. Ideally, both squads would like to meet on a dry pitch and show what we can do, but this is the weather we’re going to see in the winter.
“The boys played well. They fought through the conditions and found a way to get us three big points.”
Aguilar was at the heart of the action. Vega said the junior has a knack for making quality runs and being in the right place at the right time. He entered Tuesday’s action with just two goals on the season, but had a hand in all three for Livingston (12-1, 1-0 WAC) against CV (9-3-1, 0-1 WAC).
The wing helped the Wolves jump out to a 1-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game, setting up Jose Gomez for a goal.
The Hawks leveled things up just before the half, but Vega’s squad didn’t need long to answer. In a sequence that was a perfect microcosm for the afternoon, Francisco Lopez found some space down the right wing just six minutes into the second half.
His attempted cross didn’t connect, but deflected right back to a Livingston player at the top of the Hawk 18-yard box. He wasn’t able to control the slick ball, coughing it up to a pair of Central Valley defenders. Their footing failed them on an attempted clearance and rolled the ball right into the path of a sprinting Aguilar who one-timed a laser home to make it 2-1.
“The first thing I saw was the two defenders slip,” Aguilar said. “Then I was worried about keeping my footing as I ran at the ball. I hit the shot pretty clean. We know this is the weather we’re going to be playing in. We’ve practiced and prepared for this, so there’s no excuses.
“We struggled in the mud at times, but we found a way to get it done.”
The score remained that way until a determined run from Lopez in the 71st minute. He was played into space on the left wing off of a poor free kick from the Hawks and never gave the ball up. Lopez beat his man to the touchline and cut in on net, getting taken out from behind. Aguilar converted the penalty that sealed the three points.
Marco Sobrevilla (seven saves) yielded a late goal to CV’s Angel Lopez, but turned away three big second-half shots to preserve the win for the Wolves.
