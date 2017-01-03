Xiong sparks late rally as Atwater girls defeat Pitman

Jasmine Xiong felt useless sitting on the bench. Two early fouls meant the Atwater High senior guard had to watch the second quarter from the sideline.
The Falcons struggled without their leading scorer.
“It’s really tough. I know I’m not helping the team just sitting there,” Xiong said. “I’m yelling, but I’m not really doing anything.”
Xiong sprung into action in the second half. Her steal and layup at the buzzer gave the Falcons a lift heading into the fourth quarter. Xiong then scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to propel Atwater to a 54-44 win over Pitman on Tuesday night in the Central California Conference opener at Pitman High.
“I had to make up for that time I missed sitting on the bench,” Xiong said. “Instead of playing dumb, I played with speed and tried to play smart.”
Xiong’s buzzer beater at the end of the third quarter seemed to wake the Falcons (11-3) from a nap as the game seemed to be slipping away.
Atwater started strong with Kelsey Valencia scoring seven quick points to help the Falcons open the game with a 10-2 lead.
Then in what has become a common theme for Atwater, the Falcons took their foot off the pedal and coasted for most of the second and third quarter.
“That’s the type of team we are,” Atwater coach J.R. Davis said. “We start fast and then we have this lull in action. Usually in the second half we’ll come out with this sense of urgency. It’s like, ‘Play time is over. Let’s go.’”
The Pride (8-8) built its lead as much as nine points at 37-29 with 1:09 left in the third quarter.
It would have been more, but Pitman struggled to make shots. The Pride launched 19 shots from beyond the 3-point line without connecting on one. The Pride were also 8-for-19 from the free-throw line.
When Pitman worked the ball inside they had success taking advantage of its height advantage.
The 6-foot-1 Kaylin Randhawa led Pitman with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Andrea Selkow (6-3) finished with nine points.
Atwater post Alondra Ponce helped negate Pitman’s size with tenacity and determination. The senior helped aide the Falcons’ comeback with 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.
“I knew they were a lot bigger,” Ponce said. “I had to work my way around them so I wouldn’t get my shot block. Sure they are still going to block some shots. It’s going to happen.”
Ponce scored on an offensive rebound to start the Falcons’ mini 5-0 run to close the third quarter. Of course, the big play was Xiong’s steal at midcourt and race to beat the buzzer with a layup to pull Atwater within 37-34 at the end of the third quarter.
“The biggest thing is to keep Jasmine out of foul trouble,” Davis said. “I don’t think we put her in during the second quarter. We’re trying to get her to be more aggressive. She’s starting to learn when it’s time to turn it on.”
Xiong’s play was the spark the Falcons needed.
“All we need is one person to do something,” Ponce said. “Then we all cheer and it gets everyone hyped.”
The hype carried over into the fourth quarter as Xiong drained a 3-pointer that tied the game at 39-all. Xiong then scored on a putback and added another basket to give the Falcons a 43-39 lead with 5:35 left in the game.
The Pride never recovered as the Falcons held Pitman to just one point during a 5-minute, 21-second stretch of the fourth quarter as Atwater built a 47-42 lead with 1:37 remaining.
The Falcons outscored Pitman 25 to 7 over the last 8:43 of the game.
“Our mentality was we know they have height,” Davis said. “It still has to be one-and-done. We had to get a body on somebody and put all the time in the weight room to use.”
Buhach Colony 42, Golden Valley 26 in Atwater – Nia Smiley scored 11 points at the Thunder (8-7) opened CCC play with a win at home. Abbee Croninger led the Cougars with nine points.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
