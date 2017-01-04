Allen’s big night lifts Golden Valley past Buhach Colony

There aren’t going to be many players who can shut down Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen in the Central California Conference.
The 6-foot-5 displayed just how he can dominate a game with a 32-point performance in the Cougars’ 73-43 win over Buhach Colony on Wednesday night at Cougar Arena.
Allen went into full-attack mode upon entering the game late in the first quarter. He scored 13 points in the second quarter and 17 in the third quarter as Golden Valley (6-9 overall) opened up CCC play with a convincing victory.
“I went in there trying to score, rebound and fight hard,” Allen said.
Allen did most of his damage in the paint as he got to the rim at will against the Thunder (11-5). It didn’t matter who was guarding him.
“We were definitely prepared to defend him,” said Buhach Colony coach Shane Gentry. “We knew what he was going to do. He had a lot of energy. You have to give him credit. He kept going after the ball. He kept getting to the rim. It’s the kind of thing when things start going well, it’s gets easier. Shots just start falling.”
The only one that really slowed Allen down was Allen himself.
He started the game on the bench and didn’t enter the game until there was 1 minute left in the first quarter because he missed a practice earlier this week.
“He’s a very exciting player,” Golden Valley coach Keith Hunter said. “He did something that wasn’t right earlier this week and ran a couple miles. His teammates felt he should come the bench and I agreed. But that’s over. He’s been playing well. He had 32 points and 16 rebounds against Stagg.”
“I’ve got to practice hard, play as a team and be a positive person,” Allen said.
It was an impressive showing for a Golden Valley team that was up and down during nonconference play.
The Cougars’ effort was apparent and despite not shooting well, Golden Valley’s defense made it a rough night for the Thunder. The Cougars helped force Buhach Colony into 24 turnovers and held the Thunder shooting to just 17-of-48 (26 percent) from the floor.
“That was the game plan, to protect the paint as much as possible,” Hunter said. “We didn’t have a great shooting night, but we moved the ball around well at times and were able to hit a couple shots in key spots.”
The Cougars closed the second quarter with an 18-5 run to open up a 26-19 lead. Allen then poured in 17 points in the third quarter as GV extended the lead to 51-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Nine different Cougars players scored with Devon Martinez adding 14 points.
Dante Clay led Buhach Colony with 15 points. Skyler Coffey scored 10.
“It’s very shocking,” Gentry said. “It didn’t shock me how we’ve played. We’ve played very, very bad and rebounded four times this year in every tournament we’ve played. What shocked me was how many points we allowed. We’ve had games where we struggled to score, and that’s been an indication of games when we didn’t play well. But that’s not an excuse for why we didn’t play defense.”
Atwater 49, Pitman 46 in Atwater – Fernando Jeronimo paced the Falcons (9-6, 1-0 CCC) with 18 points as they opened CCC play with a victory at home. Isaiah Hill, Reggie Ricks and Ashton Jantz all added nine points for Atwater.
El Capitan 63, Turlock 47 in Turlock – Mark Sellers and Marcus McCutchen both scored 15 for the Gauchos in their CCC opening win over the Bulldogs. Angel Serena added 12 points for El Capitan (8-7).
Boys Soccer
Golden Valley 4, Buhach Colony 2 in Merced – Cruz Melgarejo opened CCC play with a hat trick and Hann Osborne added a goal and an assists as the Cougars (6-3, 1-0 CCC) doubled the Thunder (0-1 CCC) at home.
Juan Valenzuela and Diego Del Toro each scored for Buhach Colony in the loss.
Atwater 2, Pitman 1 in Atwater – Leo Diaz and Zeb Stevens both struck in the second half as the Falcons (2-8-2, 0-1 CCC) rallied to beat the Pride at Falcon Field.
Andrew Ulloa and Eduardo Colunga as Atwater extended its CCC unbeaten streak to 23 games.
Turlock 4, El Capitan 1 in Turlock – Roberto Ceja sent the Gauchos into intermission with a lead, but the Bulldogs struck four time in the second half, including a pair of goals from Marcus DeCouto 2, to open league with a win.
Stone Ridge Christian 10, Mt. Oaks 1 in Atwater – Jordan Hooker scored four goals and Bryce Louters added three scores as the Knights routed Mt. Oaks at Castle Field.
