Super Soph Ervin shines as Merced defeats Buhach Colony

Merced High sophomore Amaya Ervin is scratching the service on the player she can become.
The Bears point guard is a force on both sides of the court and displayed her skills on Thursday night with 15 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks to lead Merced to a 54-47 win over Buhach Colony at the Thunder Dome.
Ervin took over the game at times on a night she said she wasn’t feeling good.
“Tonight I wasn’t feeling it,” Ervin said. “Normally I would have shot more. People call me the ball hog on the team. Tonight I ended up passing more. I just wasn’t feeling good.”
It’s scary to think what she can do when she is feeling it.
“If she realizes all the different things she can do she would be unstoppable as a sophomore,” said Merced coach Rob Pierce, whose team improved to 10-2 overall and 1-0 in the Central California Conference. “She can dominate this conference if she wanted. She’s still young and young as far as basketball knowledge. As she gains more confidence you’re going to see her grow.”
The Bears had a tough time grabbing control of the game against Buhach Colony (8-8, 1-1).
Merced started from behind as the Thunder took advantage of a Bears shakeup in their starting lineup. Pierce wanted to get a message across to some of his girls not to take anything for granted.
“It wasn’t disciplinary,” Pierce said. “I just wanted to shake it up. I don’t want the girls to take anything for granted. Nobody is bigger than anyone else on the team. We treat everyone one through 12 the same. I felt some of our better players took things for granted because they might be more athletic than the next person. We need everyone working hard all the time.”
Buhach Colony scored the first seven points of the game as Vanessa Lopez drained a 3-pointer with 3:13 left in the first quarter. The mini run set the tone for the game as each team exchanged runs back and forth.
Ervin, Donya Pierce and Raelynn Blackwell entered the game for Merced with 2:42 left in the first quarter with the Bears still scoreless after missing their first eight shots from the floor.
Merced immediately went on a 17-2 run to take a 17-9 lead with 3:40 left in the first half. Blackwell scored seven of her 15 points during that stretch.
Then it was Buhach Colony’s turn as the Thunder ran off 12 consecutive points to take a 21-17 lead as Jenny Zaragoza scored five points and Alexsia Birks scored on two putbacks.
Buhach Colony eventually took a 21-19 into intermission.
“We tell the girls in practice that basketball is a game of spurts,” Pierce said. “We try to maximize ours and minimize theirs. We seemed to do that tonight in spurts.”
The game continued to go back-and-forth in the third quarter as the Bears used a 7-0 run to start the half to take a 26-21 lead. Buhach Colony then answered with eight straight points to retake a 29-26 lead.
The Bears worked their way back out in front at the end of the third quarter after Jada Johnson (eight points) scored inside and Ervin connected on a pair of free throws to give Merced a 37-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bears finally took control in the fourth quarter as Johnson scored on two put-backs to extend the lead to 41-33. Ervin pushed the lead to double figures at 46-36 with 5:49 left. The Thunder cut the lead to 46-40 with 4:58 left, but never closer the rest of the way.
The Thunder went cold from the floor in the fourth quarter, making just 2 of 13 shots as the Bears turned up the defensive pressure. Zaragoza led BC with 12 points and Lopez finished with nine points.
“Our coaches tell us we should do it from the start,” Ervin said. “Toward the end we picked it up. It was a close game, we had to.”
After committing 20 turnovers in the first half, Merced finished with 31 turnovers for the game.
“That’s something we talk about often,” Pierce said. “We have to value each possession. We’re too casual with the ball.”
Pitman 50, Golden Valley 43 in Merced – Kaylin Randhawa scored nine of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to help the Pride (9-8, 1-1 CCC) hold off the Cougars.
Abbee Croninger led Golden Valley (3-13, 0-2) with 17 points and Kayla Commons scored 11.
Atwater 63, El Capitan 33 at Merced – The Falcons (12-3) improved to 2-0 in the CCC with the lopsided victory and also extended their winning streak to six consecutive games.
Ceres 48, Los Banos 47 in Ceres – The Tigers (8-9, 0-1 Western Athletic Conference) battled back from a 17-point deficit in the first quarter, but their comeback fell just short. Amelia Smith led Los Banos with 12 points. Erika Gutierrez added nine points before fouling out in the third quarter for Los Banos.
Cameryn Silva paced the Bulldogs (7-8, 1-0) with 13 points.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
