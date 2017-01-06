Gift 3 propels Merced basketball to win over Buhach

Jared Pazin didn’t even pretend like it was a good basket.
The Merced senior wasn’t going to look a gift horse in the mouth, however. In a third quarter in which the Bears couldn’t make a shot, the game’s most improtant bucket was one that shouldn’t have counted.
Merced opened the third quarter 1 for 16 shooting, allowing Buhach Colony to whittle an 11-point halftime deficit down to 2 with four seconds to play. Pazin attempted to launch a step-back 3 before the buzzer, but didn’t appear to release the shot in time. The referees counted it anyway, creating a huge shift in momentum.
The Bears happily rode the wave, opening the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run to all but put away their 58-45 victory over the Thunder at Clemons Court on Friday night.
“I know I didn’t get the shot off in time,” said Pazin who finished with a game-high 25 points. “We talked about it after the game. That shot kind of changed everything for us. We were lucky to get it, and then we regrouped and started the fourth quarter well.
“We started focusing more. We took better shots and we were more physical on defense.”
It was an unfortunate turn of events for a Buhach Colony squad that had worked hard to get back into the game.
Merced (11-5, 1-0 Central California Conference) could do little wrong in the first 16 minutes. The Bears shot 14 of 27 from the field in the opening half and were 5 of 11 beyond the arc, led by Pazin’s 16 points. Merced forced 12 BC turnovers, outrebounded the Thunder 19-7 and moved the ball around unselfishly in transition to take a 36-25 lead into the break.
All that changed after intermission.
The home rims suddenly became unkind and Buhach (11-6, 0-2 CCC) started chipping away at the lead by attacking the basket and getting to the free throw line. Irik Dobbins (team-high 14 points) and Skyler Coffee (13) led the charge. A Coffee jumper off of the glass brought the Thunder within striking distance with four seconds to play in the third, but Pazin’s controversial 3 gave Merced a 5-point cushion at the end of the third.
Davion Jackson (nine points) and Jeremy Redwine (nine points, 11 rebounds) helped Merced score the first nine points of the fourth quarter and the Bears never looked back.
“It’s human nature when you’re playing well and things are going good to start to slow down,” Bears coach Hector Nava said. “We want to play fast. We’re looking to score 70 points every game. We stalled ourselves and Buhach took advantage with some great hustle.
“Jared’s shot at the end of the third quarter was the biggest of the game. We couldn’t hit a shot and then all of a sudden we have some momentum and you could see their heads go down. I think our start to the fourth quarter came from the momentum of that shot.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments