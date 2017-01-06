El Capitan boys rally late to overcome Atwater, Ricks

James Sellers got hot when the El Capitan High boys basketball team needed him the most.
The senior shooting guard made three 3-pointers and scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Gauchos erased a 12-point deficit in the second half to defeat Atwater 67-64 at the Stable Center on Friday night.
“It was a relief when the shots started falling,” Sellers said. “The threes in the first half felt good leaving my hand but they weren’t falling. We drew up a couple plays for me in the second half and it worked out for us.”
The Gauchos (9-7, 2-0 Central California Conference) were in trouble through the first three quarters trying to defend the Reggie Ricks show.
The Atwater point guard was on fire early, hitting five 3-pointers in the first half and had 30 points after just three quarters as the Falcons took a 48-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We tried to make it hard for him,” said El Capitan coach Adrian Hurtado. “We understood the scouting report. If he gets hot he can do what he did tonight. We just had to stay with it. We made an adjustment in the fourth quarter that helped us a bit, but he lit us up for the first three quarters.”
The game was closely contested in the first half, but the Falcons (9-7, 1-1) pulled away in the third quarter. When it wasn’t Ricks, it was Isaiah Hill impacting the game with 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
Hill and Ricks combined for 11 points during a 15-0 Atwater run that gave the Falcons a 48-36 lead with 53 seconds left in the third quarter.
It was a brutal third quarter for the Gauchos, who made just 3-of-10 shots from the floor and missed 1-of-6 free throws. Point guard Angel Serrano scored all seven of the Gauchos’ points, including a big 3-pointer at the end of the quarter to cut the Falcons’ lead to 48-39 heading into the fourth.
“We preach to our kids that adversity is going to come,” Hurtado said. “Basketball is a game of runs. When they make a nice run we have to stay together. It says a lot about the tight-knit group here we’re trying to build at El Capitan. We got to believe our run is coming.”
Serrano’s 3-pointer gave the Gauchos momentum heading into the fourth quarter.
El Capitan scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter as Sellers opened it with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Tyler Dietz (eight points), who played some big minutes late, hit a pair of free throws and scored on a layup during the run. Mark Sellers (16 points) added a 3-pointer from the corner and James Sellers drained another trey to give the Gauchos a 52-48 lead with 4:57 left in the game.
“We had our chances,” Atwater coach Jason Boesch said. “We missed three or four little layups that would have extended our lead back up to 12 points. We missed those and then we came down and sagged off their shooters. They hit some shots. They’ve got shooters.”
Hurtado went with a smaller lineup most of the fourth quarter, which helped on the defensive end. He matched up the Seller brothers on Ricks and Hill, which allowed the Gauchos to switch every screen.
Whether it was the defensive changes or fatigue, Ricks was held to just four points in the fourth quarter as he finished with 34.
“He was probably a little bit tired,” Boesch said. “We rely on him a lot, but he can handle it. I’m not going to change it. He our go-to guy. We can probably make some adjustments to get him some better shots.”
The game went back-and-forth down the stretch as Fernando Jeronimo sank a 3-pointer to put the Falcons back in front at 57-56 with 3:04 left.
James Sellers answered right back as he attacked the rim for a basket to give the Gauchos a 58-57 lead with 2:45 remaining.
Ricks drove to the basket to give the lead back to Atwater at 59-58 and then James Sellers went on a mini 5-0 run by himself with a 3-pointer and two free throws to give El Capitan a 63-59 lead.
The Falcons had a chance to send the game to overtime at the end as Ricks scored on a drive to cut the lead to 67-64 with 10 seconds left. Atwater’s Ashton Jantz then stole a long pass and the ball ended up in the hands of Saul Avitia, who got up a potential game-tying 3-point shot up at the buzzer, but it glanced off the front of the rim.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
