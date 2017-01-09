High School Sports

January 9, 2017 3:56 PM

Merced-area high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Boys basketball

7:30 p.m. – Riverbank at Hilmar, Denair at Delhi, Gustine at Mariposa

Girls basketball

7:15 p.m. – Merced at Pitman, Turlock at Atwater, El Capitan at Golden Valley

7:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Riverbank, Los Banos at Central Valley

Wrestling

6 p.m. – Central Valley at Los Banos

6:30 p.m. – Delhi at Big Valley Christian

Boys soccer

5:30 p.m. – Los Banos at Patterson, Livingston at Ceres, Central Valley at Pacheco

6 p.m. – Denair at Delhi, Gustine at Mariposa

Girls soccer

4 p.m. – Livingston at Ceres, Central Valley at Pacheco, Los Banos at Patterson

7 p.m. – Merced vs. Pitman at Turlock High

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

View more video

Sports Videos