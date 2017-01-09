Merced defense stifles Pitman to set up showdown with El Capitan

Merced High is counting down the days before their new state of the art gymnasium is built. The construction site is just a Dhameer Warren touchdown pass away from their current gym.
Before Monday night’s game against Pitman, Bears athletic director Paul Hogue was talking about what kind of scoreboard he’d like to see hanging in the new facility and possible court designs.
The Merced boys basketball team still has some work to do in the old one if it wants to hang another league championship banner in the new one next fall.
The Bears protected their home turf with a strong defensive effort in a 51-35 win on Vince Clemons Court over the Pride to improve to 2-0 in the Central California Conference.
The CCC race is expected to go down to the wire with what appears to be very little separation between four or five teams expected to finish near the top of the standings.
That makes winning at home paramount. You have to take advantage of playing in your own gym in front of your own fans.
Through two games, Merced has done just that with home wins over Buhach Colony and Pitman.
“I think in our conference every one is all square so it’s very important you win at home,” said Bears coach Hector Nava, whose team improved to 12-5 overall. “I think the team that wins four games on the road is going to win the title.”
The Bears got strong offensive games from Jared Pazin, who scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half and reserve Davion Jackson, who scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half.
The story of the game, however, was the Bears defense.
Merced made it tough for Pitman to score all night, limiting the Pride (10-6, 1-2 CCC) to just 13-of-44 shooting from the floor (30 percent). The Pride made just two of 13 from beyond the three-point line.
Meanwhile, Merced’s Jeremy Redwine finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds to help limit Pitman to one shot down the floor. Redwine picked up eight rebounds in the fourth quarter, including some big grabs in traffic.
“With our type of players we have to play defense day in and day out,” Nava said. “Offensively, we’re pretty balanced. Jared Pazin can score and knock down some threes. Davion hit some critical threes in the second half. Then we have Jeremy Redwine. He grabbed some critical rebounds. Xavier Stewart and Dhameer Warren were in there grabbing rebounds.”
The Pride never got into a rhythm offensively, rarely scoring on consecutive possessions or getting out in transition for easy baskets.
“Our defense is usually better. We have up too many second-chance shots,” said Pitman coach Harvey Marable. “Too many for our offense to carry us when we’re struggling right now.”
Pitman trailed by nine points at the half and never cut the deficit under seven points the rest of the way.
Caleb Hanna was the only Pitman play to finish in doube-figure scoring with 10 points.
The win sets up an early season showdown on Wednesday night with Merced traveling to El Capitan in a matchup of the only two unbeaten teams left in the CCC. The Gauchos (10-7, 3-0) held off Golden Valley 81-78 on Monday.
“It’s going to be fun,” Nava said. “El Capitan likes to press and we like to play teams that press us.”
Atwater 66, Turlock 56 in Turlock – Reggie Ricks followed up his 34-point performance against El Capitan last week with 25 points to lead the Falcons (10-7, 2-1 CCC) to a win over the Bulldogs. Isaiah Hill added 14 points and Saul Avitia chipped in with 12 points.
