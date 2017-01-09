El Capitan boys find a way in final seconds again

Adrian Hurtado said his team has prepared for this moment.
The El Capitan boys basketball coach intentionally ran his squad through a tough and occasionally brutal nonconference season with the hopes that the game would slow down for the Gauchos come the start of Central California Conference play. The formula seems to be working.
For the second time in as many contests, El Cap found a way to pull out a league game that went right to the wire. Trevor Thomas hit 1-of-2 free throws to give the Gauchos a three-point edge with 15 seconds to play on Monday night. El Capitan then forced enough pressure to rush Golden Valley’s Silvestre Llamas on a 3 that would have forced overtime. The ball never caught iron and the Gauchos improved to 3-0 in the CCC with a 81-78 victory at the Stable Center.
“I think winning these tight ballgames now is going to be huge for us when the second round of league comes,” Hurtado said. “I think we’re battle tested and it’s served us well the last two games. I went out and got us a tough nonconference schedule, knowing we’d even get our butts kicked a little at times, all with the hope that we’d be ready to go at the start of CCC.
“The second half was the kind of game we want to play. We want to play fast. We want to push the ball. That’s how we practice and we hope it’s going to wear teams down over the course of four quarters. Even when (Isaac Cropper) hit three 3s boom, boom, boom to start the fourth quarter, the kids know they have to play through it, because we don’t want to slow down the pace. I think it’s made a difference for us these last two games.”
After an opening half that was bogged down by 30 fouls, most of which were hand checks nowhere near the basket, the game exploded into a free-flowing offensive frenzy after the break.
The two squads exchanged haymakers at a break-neck pace with neither ever able to open up more than an eight-point lead at any point.
Few enjoyed the pace like Golden Valley’s Isaac Cropper (game-high 27 points). The senior drilled three straight 3s to open the second half, but El Capitan answered with some big shots of its own.
Marcus McCutchen had nine of his 21 points in the third quarter and James Sellers (team-high 24 points) chipped in eight as the Gauchos took a 61-58 lead into the fourth.
“We run our press and it got us in a little bit of foul trouble, so we backed off a little bit,” Sellers said. “The second half if definitely worked out where we pulled back and avoided the fouls.
“I think we played with a lot more emotion and effort. We definitely played a lot better defense (down the stretch) and didn’t allow them to get any transition buckets, so that helped us a lot.”
The pace didn’t slow down in the fourth as both teams continued to execute at a high rate.
Cyrus Allen (25 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks) tied the game at 73-73 with a quick turnaround lay in in the paint, but EC immediately answered at the other end. Mark Sellers (12 points) fired a 3-pointer from the wing that put the Gauchos back in front with 2:06 to play. James Sellers followed with a transition layup the next time down the court as El Capitan took a 78-73 lead.
Golden Valley (6-11, 1-2) refused to go away. Allen hit the front end of a one-and-one and Cropper followed with a tough runner to trim the lead to 78-76 with 38 seconds left.
The two teams exchanged free throws for a layup before Thomas (11 points) made the second of two free throws with 15 seconds to play. After a deflection out of bounds, the Cougars were left with 8 seconds and one final play.
“We obviously need a 3 in that situation and were just looking for a good pass to set up a shot,” GV coach Keith Hunter said. “We wanted to get the ball to Cropper, but they did a good job applying pressure and blew the play up. Fabian (Rivera) did a nice job finding Llamas as the next option, but we didn’t get a good shot off.
“It was a fun game to be a part of. I enjoyed watching it. It sucks to lose a game like that, but we’re just not executing in the small details here and there. The play that stands out in my mind is we miss a free throw and they get a layup out of it. That can’t happen. That’s just guys not communicating and knowing what’s going on in that situation. In a tight in a tight ballgame like that, those mental mistakes are going to be the difference.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments