Atwater girls surge to top of CCC after big win over Turlock

It doesn’t always have to look pretty.
The Atwater High girls basketball team has grinded their way to the top of the Central California Conference after three games.
The Falcons (13-3 overall, 3-0 CCC) used a big 24-point, 11-rebound performance from Alondra Ponce and constant pressure on defense to outlast Turlock 60-54 on Tuesday night. The Atwater win combined with Merced’s loss at Pitman put the Falcons all alone atop the CCC by the end of the night.
Atwater beat Turlock with a higher volume of shots. The Falcons took advantage of 25 turnovers by Turlock as the Falcons used the extra possessions to hoist up 71 shots in 32 minutes. Atwater took 12 more shots than the Bulldogs and outscored Turlock 17 to 9 from the free-throw line.
“That’s what we’re trying to do,” Atwater coach J.R. David said. “We’re going to push the ball down the floor and shoot. We’ve got some girls who can shoot if they get a little bit of space. We want to outshoot you and outrun you.”
The Falcons guards Jasmine Xiong, twin sisters Lexi and Kelsey Valencia, set the tone early with their full-court pressure and traps as they forced Turlock (11-6, 1-1) into nine first-quarter turnovers to take a 17-12 lead.
Then it was Turlock’s time to shine as the Bulldogs opened the second quarter by making seven of their first eight shots during a 14-1 surge that gave Turlock a 26-18 lead with 5:12 left in the first half.
However, the Bulldogs sister post combination of Jaydon Williams and Shea Glasgow Williams both picked up two first-half fouls and were plagued by foul trouble throughout the game.
With the Williams sisters forced to tone down their aggression on defense, Ponce went to work inside.
Ponce scored 14 of her 24 points in the second half before fouling out herself with 1:49 left in the game and the Falcons clinging to a 55-52 lead.
“I knew when they were in foul trouble I had to keep driving,” Ponce said. “But me being me, I missed a lot of shots. I felt we didn’t drive as much as we should have though.”
Both Williams sisters still had an impact on the game as Shea finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Younger sister Jaydon finished with 12 points, but missed almost the entire second quarter after her two early fouls.
Hope Salsig helped pick up the slack when needed as she finished with 14 points for Turlock.
The Bulldogs had a hard time keeping a lead as the Falcons always answered a Turlock run with one of their own.
Atwater closed the first half strong to pull within 29-27 at intermission. The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 35-27 midway through the third quarter, but Atwater cut the deficit to 42-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
Eileen Martinez hit two big shots for the Falcons in the fourth quarter to give Atwater a 49-46 lead with 5:21 left. The Bulldogs pulled within one point at 55-54 after Salsig sank two free throws with 1:49 remaining.
The Falcons put the game away at the free-throw line, making five-of-six shots from the charity stripe in the final 1:22 for the victory.
Xiong added 14 points for Atwater.
“We’ve got to keep working hard,” Davis said. “We have to keep grinding. These girls have worked so hard in the offseason. They’re in the weight room two to three times per week. We’re starting to see that work pay off.”
Golden Valley 30, El Capitan 23 in Merced – Kayla Commons scored 13 points as the Cougars picked up their first conference win this season. Golden Valley held the Gauchos (0-3 CCC) to just five points in the first half. Cougars junior Delia Moore made her season debut coming off of knee surgery and scored two points in limited minutes.
