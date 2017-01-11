Merced pulls away late to defeat El Capitan in key CCC matchup

As a senior, Jared Pazin has earned the trust from Merced High boys basketball coach Hector Nava. So when the Bears shooting guard picked up his third foul early in the second half, Pazin didn’t have to look over at the bench to see if he was coming out of the game.
There was too much on the line.
Pazin rewarded Nava’s trust in him by not picking up his fourth foul until late in the game and he helped the Bears (13-5 overall, 3-0 Central California Conference) pull away from El Capitan in the second half by scoring 11 of his game-high 23 points in a 59-40 win at the Stable Center that was near full capacity in a matchup of the final two unbeaten CCC teams on Wednesday night.
“Jared has a high basketball IQ,” Nava said. “As soon as he picked up his third foul the coaches on our bench wanted to take him out. I knew it was an important moment and I wanted him in. He’s a senior and I trust him.”
The Bears struggled late in the first half when Pazin came out of the game after picking up his second foul with 3 minutes and 21 seconds left in the first half.
Merced went scoreless the rest of the second quarter and was fortunate to have a 29-25 lead after committing 17 first-half turnovers.
Meanwhile, El Capitan (10-8, 3-1) had its own issues, the most important being finding a way to knock down shots. The Gauchos missed 20 of their 28 shots in the first half, including 14 shots from inside of 5 feet.
“There was just a lid on the rim tonight,” said El Capitan coach Adrian Hurtado said. “We just didn’t knock down any shots. We missed 14 layups in the first half. You can’t do that against a tough team like Merced and let them get momentum. You have to give Merced credit. They made it tough tonight.”
The Bears cleaned up their play in the second half, committing just four turnovers in the final two quarters. A big reason was Nava’s gamble of sticking with Pazin after he picked up his third foul with 6:17 left in the third quarter and the score tied at 31-all.
“I knew he has a lot of confidence in me, especially in big situations,” Pazin said. “I knew he would leave me in because he trusts me not to pick up that next foul. I just had to be more smart with my approach on defense. I knew I had to slide my feet and keep my head up.”
El Capitan trailed by six heading into the fourth quarter and Angel Serena cut the lead to 45-40 with 5:22 remaining. However, it was the last points for the Gauchos, who continued to struggle shooting.
El Capitan went 0 for 10 from the beyond the three-point line and committed 11 of its 18 turnovers in the second half, including seven in the fourth quarter. Jeremiah Duda was the only Gauchos player to finish in double-figures scoring with 11 points. Serena and Mark Sellers both scored eight.
“If you would have told me we would score 40 points tonight I would have called you a liar,” Hurtado said. “If we score 40 points playing our style, we’re going to lose. When the shots aren’t falling as the game goes on for 32 minutes, it’s going to get to you. We’re just not there yet. We’ll get back to work tomorrow and then get ready for another league game on Friday.”
The Bears pulled away in the final 5 minutes, closing out the game with a 14-0 run. Pazin knocked down a big 3-pointer that extended the lead to 50-40 with 3:48 left.
Jeremy Redwine was solid all night inside for the Bears, scoring 17 points to go a long with six rebounds. Xavier Stewart added 13 points, including a shot at the end of the shot clock near half court that brought the Merced crowd to its feet with 35 seconds left in the game.
“We push for 70 points every game,” Nava said. “We didn’t get there, but that’s fine. Our coaches challenge our guys to keep teams under 40 points. That’s our goal.”
Golden Valley 57, Turlock 46 in Merced – The Cougars (7-11, 2-2 CCC) overcame a slow start that saw them fall behind 15 points early in the first half. Golden Valley outscored Turlock 23 to 11 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.
Isaac Cropper led the way with 15 points for the Cougars and Cyrus Allen added 14 points.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
