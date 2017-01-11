Buhach Colony wrestlers make Pitman work in loss

Eric Hosmer was surprisingly upbeat on the heels of his first Central California Conference-dual loss in two years.
The Buhach Colony wrestling coach knew his squad was in for a battle against a deep and talented Pitman team on Wednesday night. So, while Hosmer would have preferred a different outcome, the 36-18 Pride victory wasn’t exactly a surprise. Still, it was the way the Thunder competed that left Hosmer feeling good.
“I’m really kind of impressed with how well we did,” Hosmer said. “They didn’t record a single pin and didn’t get any extra points until the last couple matches. Usually we’re a pin or be pinned kind of team, but tonight we really made them work for every point they got. It’s not the most exciting wrestling, but it’s how wrestling should be.”
The evening definitely had a grind-it-out feel as 11 of the 14 matches went the distance and a 12th was decided in the final minute.
Pitman (3-0) raced out to a 12-0 lead thanks to a pair of 7-4 decisions at 145 and 152 pounds and a BC forfeit at 160. The Thunder (2-1 CCC) used a pair of pins from Juan Rosales (170 pounds) and Titus Sanchez (195) to get right back into it. Rosales never yielded a point and pinned the Pride’s Kevin Sprage in the second round. Sanchez secured his fall at the 1:20 mark in the first round.
“We knew it was going to be tight,” Rosales said. “Pitman had shown us they weren’t playing around during the presseason, but there was no way we weren’t going to put up a fight.
“I felt like our riding let us down. We focus a lot on our standing position or neutral, but we needed to be able to score more points on the ground. That was the biggest difference I saw”
It was almost a 15-point swing for Buhach Colony, but Raymond Garcia took a tough 3-2 loss at 220. Garcia trailed the whole match before scoring a take down in the final minute. He was on the cusp of recording a near fall when time ran out.
Still, BC was right there trailing 18-15 when the Pitman lightweights took over. The Pride ran off 15 straight points to put the match away. Izzy Tubera (120) and Trevor Mattox delivered the knockout blows, recording a major decision and technical fall to clinch the victory.
The Thunder also got decisions from Leem Kue (132) and Steven Inocencio (285) in the loss
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
