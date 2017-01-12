High School Sports

January 12, 2017 3:57 PM

Merced-area high school sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 13

Boys basketball

7:15 p.m. – Atwater at Golden Valley, Merced at Turlock, El Capitan at Buhach Colony

7:30 p.m. – Ripon Christian at Hilmar, Los Banos at Patterson, Livingston at Ceres, Central Valley at Pacheco, Delhi at Le Grand

Boys soccer

3:30 p.m. – Turlock at Golden Valley, Buhach Colony at Pitman, Merced at El Capitan

6 p.m. – Delhi at Le Grand, Ripon Christian at Gustine

Girls soccer

3:30 p.m. – Golden Valley at Turlock, Pitman at Buhach Colony, El Capitan at Merced

5 p.m. – Ripon Christian at Gustine

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

View more video

Sports Videos