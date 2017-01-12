Merced-area high school sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 13

Boys basketball
7:15 p.m. – Atwater at Golden Valley, Merced at Turlock, El Capitan at Buhach Colony
7:30 p.m. – Ripon Christian at Hilmar, Los Banos at Patterson, Livingston at Ceres, Central Valley at Pacheco, Delhi at Le Grand
Boys soccer
3:30 p.m. – Turlock at Golden Valley, Buhach Colony at Pitman, Merced at El Capitan
6 p.m. – Delhi at Le Grand, Ripon Christian at Gustine
Girls soccer
3:30 p.m. – Golden Valley at Turlock, Pitman at Buhach Colony, El Capitan at Merced
5 p.m. – Ripon Christian at Gustine
