Notebook: Buhach Colony’s Pinasco named to all-state volleyball team

Buhach Colony senior Jessica Pinasco has been frustrated with the volleyball recruiting process. The Thunder star had hoped to have a college destination in place by now.
Pinasco might receive a recruiting bump after she was named to MaxPreps Division III all-State Volleyball Team this week.
Pinasco received the news from Buhach Colony coach Andy Hill while hanging out at her teammate Morgan Johnson’s house on Wednesday.
“We’re just hanging out and Andy comes in and says, ‘Jessica, look you made the all-state team!’ I said, ‘What?’ I was speechless. I couldn’t believe it. I had no words. I spent the next morning crying as it sank it.”
Pinasco was named the Sun-Star Player of the Year after leading the Thunder with 318 kills and 302 digs to help Buhach Colony reach the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinals and the semifinals of the Northern California Regional Playoffs.
“I can’t even explain it,” Pinasco said. “It’s such an honor to be a part of this elite group. It feels so good to be recognized.”
Pinasco has received interest from Stanislaus State. Other colleges she has talked to have finished their recruiting for 2017. She hopes this recognition will help get her name out there to other schools.
“Absolutely,” she said. “It hasn’t been going very fast. I’m going to have to pursue it and put my name out there more to bring attention to myself.”
Moore returns for Golden Valley
Junior guard Delia Moore is back on the court for the Golden Valley girls basketball team. Moore has been sidelined since suffering a second torn anterior cruciate ligament and undergoing surgery last spring.
Like last year, the plan is to bring Moore back slowly.
The point guard was cleared for game action this week and scored two points in limited minutes in the Cougars’ 30-24 victory on Tuesday. Moore scored three points against Turlock on Thursday night in a 45-21 loss.
Los Banos’ Geist named to all-section team
MaxPreps named Los Banos senior offensive lineman Jacob Geist to the all-Sac-Joaquin Section second team. Geist was the only player named to the team.
Pitman’s Chris Martinez (offensive line) and Devan Bass (defensive back) were also named to the second team. Turlock’s Mustafa Noel-Johnson was selected to the first team.
Oakdale running back Will Semone was named the Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2,851 yards and leading the Mustangs to a state championship.
Wrestling rankings
There are plenty of area wrestlers in California Grapplers latest Sac-Joaquin Section rankings, but nobody is ranked higher than Delhi senior Jesse Flores. The Hawks heavyweight is ranked No. 1 in the section after reaching the finals of the Doc Buchanan Tournament over the weekend.
Golden Valley freshman Caydin Wickard is ranked No. 3 at 106 pounds. Livingston’s Rajanvir Chahal is ranked fifth and El Capitan’s Devin Holman is ranked seveventh at 113 pounds.
The Cougars’ Mateo Samuelson is ranked eighth at 138 pounds and teammate Immanuel Wright is sixth at 145. Buhach Colony’s William Schwertscharf is ranked eighth at 145.
Golden Valley senior Brady Mello is eighth at 152 pounds and teammate Omar Ramos is seventh at 160. Buhach Colony’s Juan Rosales is ranked third at 170 pounds and Thunder teammate Victor Cruz is fifth at 182.
Golden Valley’s Courtland Morse is ranked No. 2 at 220 pounds and Buhach Colony’s Steven Inocencio is sixth in the same division.
Free admission
Fans will get in free for the Golden Valley-Atwater girls basketball game on Monday. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was moved to Monday at 6 p.m. at the Nest at Atwater High.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments