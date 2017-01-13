Merced-area sports summaries for Jan. 11-12, 2017

Basketball
College women
UC Merced 67, Antelope Valley 63
Antelope Valley
12
10
24
17
—
63
UC Merced
10
19
20
18
—
67
Antelope Valley (9-4, 3-1 Cal Pac) – Aunjanay Chambers 12, Tylen Price 6, Ahteana Jones 20, Clarissa Perez 3, LaChae McColor 11, Tairah Pryor 3, Daizah Pounds 5, Sierra Blankenbeler 2, Jazlyn Simon 1. Totals: 21 19-28 63.
UC Merced (8-7, 2-1 Cal Pac) – Mia Belvin 17, Courtney Danna 14, Danielle Ward 8, Aubrey Hayes 4, Deja Jackson 13, Christina Castro 8, Shelby Bohlmann 2, Kylee Scheib 1. Totals: 23 19-26 67.
3-pointers – Antelope Valley 2 (Perez 1, McColor 1), UC Merced 2 (Belvin 1, Danna 1). Rebounds – Antelope Valley 47 (Chambers 7), UC Merced 38 (Ward 10). Assists – Antelope Valley 8 (Jones 2), UC Merced 13 (Castro 5). Steals – Antelope Valley 12 (Chambers 5), UC Merced 12 (Belvin 4). Team fouls – Antelope Valley 25, UC Merced 21. Fouled out – Leah Baity (AV), Brittany Martinez (UCM).
College men
UC Merced 73, Antelope Valley 70
Antelope Valley (8-8, 3-1 Cal Pac) – Franky Teran 20, Miles Nolen-Webb 9, Jonathan Parker 7, Aragad Abramian 7, Jacob Bowman 4, Steve Bush 11, Terrence Blum 5, Ezekiel Armstrong 3, Devonne Nolan 2, Shane Shelton 2. Totals: 25 10-15 70.
UC Merced (3-12, 2-2 Cal Pac) – Cole Taira 18, Ronnie Kozak 16, Matt Laflin 13, Ryan Haywood 7, Aaron Laflin 7, Branson Garcia 7, Derek E’denchukwu 3, Joshua Kimble 2. Totals: 26 18-26 73.
3-pointers – Antelope Valley 10 (Teran 4, Bush 2, Parker 1, Abramian 1, Blum 1, Armstrong 1), UC Merced 3 (Taira 1, Haywood 1, Garcia 1). Rebounds – Antelope Valley 29 (Bowman 8), UC Merced 36 (Kozak 11, A. Laflin 11). Assists – Antelope Valley 12 (Nolen-Webb 3), UC Merced 10 (Taira 2). Steals – Antelope Valley 4 (Teran 1), UC Merced 7 (Haywood 3). Team fouls – Antelope Valley 23, UC Merced 16. Fouled out – Parker. Halftime – 38-38.
High School Girls
Turlock 45, Golden Valley 21
Golden Valley
5
8
4
4
—
21
Turlock
12
6
19
8
—
45
Golden Valley (4-14, 1-3 CCC) – Delia Moore 3, Grace Mello 2, Abbee Croninger 16. Totals: 6 9-17 21.
Turlock (12-6, 2-1) – Hope Salsig 15, Jaydon Williams 13, Megan Van Ruker 2, Shea Glasgow Williams 13. Totals: 18 4-11 45.
3-pointers – Golden Valley 0, Turlock 5 (Salsig 3, Glasgow Williams 2). Team fouls – Golden Valley 13, Turlock 11. Fouled out – None.
Patterson 61, Los Banos 54
Patterson
18
14
20
9
—
61
Los Banos
13
11
9
21
—
54
Patterson (3-0 WAC) – Sam Dougherty 13, Amaya Nelson 6, Ariel Escobar 2, Jadan Rodriguez 15, Odile Mapanda 1, Kiana Kainoa 1, Ezi Ogbuli 11, Emma Hansen 12. Totals: 19 17-34 61.
Los Banos (8-11, 0-3 WAC) – Amelia Smith 8, Erika Gutierrez 27, Emily LoneTree 10, Sienna Hampton 4, Savannah Valenzuela 1, Anamanu Langi 2, Sierra Alvarez 2. Totals: 16 19-43 54.
3-pointers – Patterson (Hansen 3, Rordriguez 2, Dougherty 1), Los Banos 3 (Gutierrez 3). Team fouls – Patterson 27, Los Banos 20. Fouled out – Nelson, Ogbuli.
Le Grand 37, Delhi 23
Le Grand
13
5
7
12
—
37
Delhi
4
5
5
9
—
23
Le Grand (4-4, 2-1 SL) – Arisbeth Ceja 15, Giselle Mendoza 14, Crystal Garcia 4, Esmeralda Ceja 2, Lily Vazquez 2.
3-pointers – Le Grand 4 (Mendoza 4).
JV – Le Grand won.
Soccer
High school boys
Golden Valley 1, El Capitan 0
Golden Valley (8-3, 3-0 CCC) – Goals: Andy Abarca 1. Assists: Bryan Robles 1. Saves: Austin Vang 3.
El Capitan (4-5-1, 1-2 CCC) – Saves: Juan Valdovino 8.
Halftime – 0-0. JV – Golden Valley 2-0.
High school girls
Livingston 9, Los Banos 2
Livingston (4-6, 1-1 WAC) – Goals: Kylie Garcia 6, Jennifer Barajas 2, Miranda Alvear 1.
