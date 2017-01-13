Merced girls enjoy a little space in win over El Capitan

Soccer’s move to the winter hasn’t been terribly kind to the Merced girls team.
In addition to the colder weather that everyone has had to endure, the Bears’ fields have been under water for the better part of a month. It’s limited the things coach Bladimir Murillo can do in practice and forced a number of location changes for their matches. The torrential downpour Merced played through in a miserable victory over Pitman on Tuesday night kind of summed up the whole experience.
It made Friday night’s tilt with El Capitan on the turf fields of McNamara Park all the sweeter a reprieve. Not only was it a rare dry evening, the Bears got to enjoy a spaciousness that their home pitch just can’t provide. Playing on the park’s biggest field, which runs from East to West, the two teams were treated to about an additional 20 yards of width and 10 yards in length.
The extras space played right into Merced’s strengths, allowing it to spread the Gaucho defense with its wing play and then shred the back line with its pace through the gaps. Jovanna Salazar, DeAnna Govea and Carris Burgess all found the back of the net as the Bears cruised to a 3-0 victory.
“It was definitely an advantage,” Burgess said. “Just playing on a field that wasn’t wet was nice. But the extra space really allowed us to use our speed and put pressure on them. We didn’t always take advantage of it, but when we did it went pretty well.”
The win came on the heels of learning senior striker Anisa Saechao will miss the rest of the season with a torn knee ligament. But even without its star, Merced’s offensive depth and potency was too much for El Capitan from the opening whistle.
The Bears (13-1-1, 3-0 Central California Conference) outshot the Gauchos (4-4-1, 1-2) 8-2 in the opening half, but struggled to get anything on frame in the opening 20 minutes.
Merced broke through in the 22nd minute when Alyssa Centeno won a footrace with El Cap goalkeeper Kyla Yang at the top of the Gaucho 18-yard box. Yang charged hard on Centano’s mini breakaway, but missed the ball and took out Centeno for a penalty kick. Salazar converted the PK to make it 1-0.
The Bears doubled the lead just before the break with a sweet little bit of individual play from Govea. The freshman hauled in a Ruby Cruz pass just outside the 18 and quickly turned on her defender, blowing past the EC back line with a burst of speed. She finished the play off with a subtle little chip over a sliding Yang to make it 2-0 Merced at the break.
“An injury to a player like Anisa is always tough to overcome,” Murrillo said. “She’s a senior and one of the best players in the league. It changes your chemistry, but we’ve got a lot of skill and depth. All we can do is move forward and I thought the girls did a good job of that tonight.”
Burgess all but put things away just 3 minutes into the second half. Cruz assumed the role of play maker again, threading a through pass into Burgess’ path. The junior blasted home her shot to secure the three points.
El Capitan never threatened to get back into it. The Gauchos forced just two saves from goalkeeper Amaya Valenzuela, both coming on routine shots from distance. EC did manage to create some dangerous-looking crosses as play opened up in the final 20 minutes, but no one could get on the other end of them as the Bears posted their 13th shutout of the season.
“Things definitely got a little crazy at the end, but we were able to pull it back together,” Merced center back Elizabeth Mendoza said. “I think we started to feel the the bigger field in the second half. My legs were definitely tired. We’d just played Pitman and were still a little tired from that, but we got it done.”
Tulock 2, Golden Valley 1 in Turlock – The Cougars fell from the ranks of the unbeaten despite a first-half goal from Megan Pust.
Katelynn Griego picked up an assist and Emaa Magallanes made eight saves in the loss for GV (11-2-1, 3-1 CCC).
