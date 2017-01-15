News
Sports
Opinion
Classifieds
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Customer Service
Customer Service
Digital Edition
Buy Photo
FAQ
News
All News
Local News
Business
Crime
Education
UC Merced
California News
Nation/World
Communities
Atwater
Chowchilla
Livingston
Los Banos
Mariposa & Yosemite
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
High School Athletes
High School Football
Merced College
UC Merced
Outdoors
NFL
NBA
MLB
Columnists
Adam Blauert on Outdoors
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Business
All Business
Agriculture
Living
All Living
Celebrations
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
Family
Blogs & Columnists
Brigitte Bowers
Debbie Croft
Sarah Lim
Michelle Oliver
Old Trainer
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrations
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Opinion
All Opinion
Columns
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Obituaries
View Obituaries
Place Obituaries
Local Deals
Local Deals
dealsaver
Shopping
Coupons
Featured Advertisers
Circulars
Classifieds
Classifieds
Place Classified Ad
Pets
Garage Sales
Real Estate
Apartment and Rentals
Jobs
RVs/Motorhomes
Merchandise
Service Directory
Place an Ad
Place an Ad
Place Celebration
Place Obituary Ad
Place Classified Ad
Place Legal Ad
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Special Sections
See Legal Notices
High School Sports
January 15, 2017 3:32 PM
Merced-area high school sports schedule for Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Girls basketball
6 p.m.
– Golden Valley at Atwater
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
High School Sports
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
0:34
Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland
Pause
3:13
Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child
3:37
Highlights and interviews after Merced High's win over El Capitan
3:30
Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced High players
4:57
Shawn & Sean Show: Central Section predictions, Week 2
5:21
Shawn & Sean Show: Sac-Joaquin Section predictions, Week 2
6:23
Shawn and Sean Show: Predictions for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs
4:28
Shawn and Sean Show: Taking a look at the high school football playoff brackets
6:13
Sean & Shawn Show:Large School Predictions for Week 10
4:22
Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
2 months ago
Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt
5:26
2 months ago
Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt
3:30
2 months ago
Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced High players
4:57
2 months ago
Shawn & Sean Show: Central Section predictions, Week 2
View more video
High School Sports
Turlock high-steps to a win vs. Golden Valley
Merced girls enjoy a little space in win over El Capitan
Merced-area sports summaries for Jan. 11-12, 2017
Merced-area high school sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017
Golden Valley boys soccer finding a way to get results
Sports Videos
Comments