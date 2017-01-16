Valencia twins playing big roles in Falcons success

During a game against Pitman High earlier this season, Atwater sophomore Lexi Valencia looked up to see she had two Pride players guarding her.
That left Lexi’s identical twin sister, Kelsey, wide open for a 3-pointer. In the same game a referee tried to hand out a foul to the wrong twin. Of course, the twins didn’t make it easy on anybody with Kelsey wearing No. 1 and Lexi wearing No. 11.
The Valencia twins have had opponents seeing double this season as they’ve helped the Falcons start the season with a 13-3 record and a 3-0 start in the Central California Conference.
While teammates, friends and family can distinguish the slight difference in facial features, it’s a little bit tougher for opponents.
“I think when we played Pitman they were the most confused of any team,” said Lexi, who is younger by 2 minutes. “We could hear them say, ‘No, you’ve got the wrong twin,’”
To be fair, it took the Atwater coaches and players a while before they could tell them a part.
“Once I got to know them, I could tell them a part,” said Falcons senior Alondra Ponce. “The smiley one is Kelsey and the serious one is Lexi. They have slight facial features that are a little different. But when they were in eighth grade I could only tell by their shoes.”
It was the shoes that helped Atwater coach J.R. Davis tell them a part when they were younger. Kelsey wore black shoes and Lexi wore gray shoes in eighth grade.
“Now I can tell the difference,” Davis said. “Kelsey is always happy, smiling and laughing. Lexi is always frowning. She looks mad all the time. It was really hard for me when they were in eighth grade. I’d look at their face and then have to look down at their shoes.
“They tried to play a trick on me one time. I yelled for one and the other one came. I looked down at her shoes and said you’re not Kelsey. You’re playing with me. They told me they were going to switch shoes to play a trick on me.”
It wouldn’t be the first time the twins tricked a teacher.
After getting the approval of their middle school principal, Kelsey and Lexi played an April Fool’s Day joke on their teachers by switching math classes at the end of the day.
The switch was going fine until it was time to take a test. Kelsey walked right out of the room and back to her original math class.
When Lexi returned to her class, her teacher was still upset at her for walking out until he realized he had been duped.
“It can be weird some times,” Kelsey said. “You feel like you are your own person, but you forget that there is someone walking around that looks just like you.
“If you know us, I think it’s easy to tell us a part. People in our class can tell us a part. But some people have difficulty. I’ve just gotten used to turning around if somebody yells Lexi. Some people just yell, ‘hey, twin.’”
At least on one occasion in a mall the twins couldn’t tell each other a part.
“We both crossed this hall way,” Lexi said. “I was looking down at my phone and she was looking down at her phone We both looked up at the same time. ‘I was thinking, this is a weird mirror. I’m not even wearing those clothes.’
“I put my hand up and then she put her hand up. When she put her hand up a little after mine, that’s when we both realized, this is not a mirror. We both walked away without saying anything. We were so embarrassed.”
There are advantages to being an identical twin, even if the Valencia sisters don’t like to admit it. For one, you double your wardrobe. Although the Valencia twins point out they often fight over who gets to wear what clothes.
“Some times you can’t wear a shirt because she’s already worn it this week,” Kelsey said. “Or you have to wear your hair a certain way because you don’t want to wear it the same.”
Lexi said she used to have classmates ask her why she has two names or why she changes clothes during the day at school. She had to inform them that’s not me, it’s my sister.
As much as the Valencia twins fight, or insist that they don’t like each other, they always look out for each other.
“They act like they don’t like each other but they do,” Davis said. “Lexi had to do a science lab the other day during lunch so she wouldn’t be late for a game. After school, she was worried about her uniform, but Kelsey told her she packed it for her in her bag. I told them, ‘Look, you do love each other.’”
“OK, some times we are nice to each other. But even when we do something nice it’s awkward,” Lexi said.
They both are great students and involved in leadership. Kelsey has a 3.4 GPA and Lexi sports a 3.8.
“I’m the smart one,” Lexi joked. “Kelsey likes to think she is but the GPAs say different.”
On the court, the 5-foot-7 twins give Davis two defensive dynamos. Both are tall, lengthy with long arms and legs, which comes in handy when the Falcons are trapping and pressing.
They can also both shoot the three. Kelsey is averaging 10.9 points, 4 rebounds. 4.4 steals and 2.5 assists per game. Lexi 6.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals.
“They are twins so they are on the same page,” Davis said. “It was kind of what I wanted last year but Lexi didn’t want to come up to varsity. But now they usually get a tip on defense and Jasmine (Xiong) will come up and get the steal.”
Kelsey is in her second varsity season after playing up as a freshman last year. Davis wanted Lexi also on varsity last year, but she opted to play junior varsity.
“I don’t know what he saw in us,” Lexi said. “We weren’t the best players in eighth grade. I didn’t have the same confidence in my ability to play varsity last year. Kelsey is the adventurous one so she did it and didn’t worry about it. I was worried I would disappoint him.”
Lexi felt she made the right decision for her and now both are helping the Falcons challenge for their first CCC championship since 1988.
Even the Valencia twins wouldn’t mind sharing a championship.
“I think with the success we’ve had, this team is getting really close,” Lexi said. “We’re becoming this big family. It’s been a lot of fun.”
