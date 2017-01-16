High School Sports

January 16, 2017 5:33 PM

Merced-area high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Girls basketball

6:30 p.m. – Big Valley Christian at Stone Ridge Christian

7:15 p.m. – Pitman at El Capitan, Merced at Atwater, Buhach Colony at Turlock

7:30 p.m. – Escalon at Hilmar, Pacheco at Ceres, Gustine at Delhi

Girls soccer

3:30 p.m. – Patterson at Livingston

6 p.m. – Gustine at Delhi

Boys soccer

5 p.m. – Patterson at Livingston

Wrestling

5 p.m. – Central Valley at Pacheco

6 p.m. – Merced at Buhach Colony

Boys basketball

7:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Escalon

8 p.m. – Big Valley Christian at Stone Ridge Christian

