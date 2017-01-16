Falcons hold off Golden Valley, remain unbeaten in CCC

With just under 4 minutes left in the third quarter, the Golden Valley High girls basketball team had whittled away what was a 13-point halftime deficit to just three points.
That was the good news for the Cougars.
The bad news was Abbee Croninger was back on the bench in foul trouble after picking up her fourth foul.
Atwater responded with an 8-0 run to close the quarter as Jasmine Xiong and Kelsey Valencia knocked down big 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and the Falcons closed out a 46-34 victory on Monday night at The Neest to improve to 15-3 overall and 4-0 in the Central California Conference.
“We lose a lot of scoring when Abbee isn’t in there,” said Golden Valley first-year coach Valerie Moore said. “She’s so great around the basket. Kayla (Commons) is too. It’s tough when they are in foul trouble.”
Neither team really adjusted to a tightly called game as they combined for 40 fouls. By the end of the night Croninger fouled out for Golden Valley and Atwater’s two leading scorers Jasmine Xiong and Alondra Ponce also fouled out.
“I would say the fouls were pretty balanced,” said Atwater coach J.R. Davis, whose team won their ninth consecutive game. “It just seemed like we’d go do something and get called for a foul and then they’d go do something and get called for a foul. The refs called it close.
“I don’t think we adjusted well. At times we just did dumb things. Defensively, we have to stay in front of our man. I think they get hungry and then they reach for a steal.”
Combine all the whistles and the 65 combined turnovers and neither team really got into a rhythm offensively.
Golden Valley (5-15, 1-4) struggled against the Falcons pressure, especially in the first half when it seemed to be a small victory just getting the ball past half court.
The Falcons scored the first 10 points with Ponce scoring five of her 11 points in the first quarter. Golden Valley missed its first eight shots of the game and turned the ball over 13 times in the first quarter. The Cougars could have been facing a much bigger deficit if the Falcons didn’t miss 12 of their first 14 shots.
Moore said part of the Cougars’ struggles against the press is their still learning their new press-break offense which was installed when junior Delia Moore returned last week.
Golden Valley struggled getting the ball to Moore in the middle to break the press.
“I finally had to tell them at halftime, ‘This is open,’” Valerie Moore said. “When we get the ball to the middle of the floor the press breaks down. Once we figured that out we had a lot easier time.”
The Cougars made their run in the third quarter as Croninger scored six quick points to help pull GV within 26-19 with 6:03 left. Kayla Commons and Leah Doyle added buckets to cut the deficit to 26-23 with 3:53 remaining.
However, Croninger picked up her fourth foul with 4:43 left and was sidelined the rest of the quarter.
Tatiana Steele picked up a steal and scored to start a Falcons’ 8-0 run. Xiong and Valencia knocked down the 3-pointers to close out the quarter with Atwater leading 34-23.
Valencia drained two more 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Falcons hold off Golden Valley and finished with a game-high 12 points. Xiong added 11 points before fouling out.
Commons led Golden Valley with 10 points. Delia Moore added eight points and Croninger finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
“I thought Golden Valley did a good job of slowing us down,” Davis said. “I don’t know how many shots we took, but I doubt it was anywhere near 70. We rebounded well once their bigs got out of the game with foul trouble. We shot better in the second half. Jasmine knocked down a three and we finally got Kelsey going.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments