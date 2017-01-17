Big fourth quarter helps Merced girls snap Atwater’s winning streak at nine

It was like any other shot for Raelynn Blackwell.
The Merced High senior didn’t feel the pressure of the game, maybe even the Bears’ season on the line, when she made a 3-pointer to give Merced a lead with 39 seconds left. The Bears held on to defeat Atwater 57-53, snapping the Falcons’ nine-game winning streak on Tuesday night at The Nest.
Blackwell finished with a game-high 19 points, but none bigger than the 3-pointer from the wing that helped the Bears erase an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
“They passed it to me. I was open. I was kind of far out, but I still shot it. I watched it go through the net,” said Blackwell, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.
“She embraced the moment,” said Merced coach Rob Pierce. “One of the things I’ve told her is the best players work the hardest. If she wants the title she has to go out and earn it. She made the difference.”
Coming into the game with a 2-2 record in the Central California Conference, Merced (12-4 overall) needed to knock off the Falcons (15-4, 4-1) to have any shot of remaining in the conference title race and really needed a win to stay in the playoff hunt.
The Bears looked like they missed their opportunity early on when they failed to take advantage of both Atwater’s leading scorers Jasmine Xiong and Alondra Ponce having to go to the bench after they each picked up two fouls in the first quarter.
Xiong and Ponce didn’t play in the second quarter and the Bears were only able to trim one point off the Falcons’ nine-point lead as Atwater took a 33-24 lead into intermission.
The main reason was the Valencia twins starting knocking down shots from outside. Kelsey Valencia scored all 11 of her points in the first half and Lexi Valencia scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half. Together they combined for 12 of Atwater’s 14 points in the second quarter and they hit five 3-pointers in the first half.
“That hurt us,” Pierce said. “A couple possessions we had them down to five or six seconds left on the shot clock and they would hit a shot from pretty far. You’ve got to tip your cap and try again the next possession.”
The Bears still trailed by eight points heading into the fourth quarter and that’s when Pierce changed his lineup and went with two bigs the rest of the way. Jada Johnson (6-foot1) and Kiara Graves (5-11) played together most of the fourth quarter and the Bears dominated the boards, which led second-and third-chance points.
“Boards, we needed boards,” Pierce said. “We knew we had the size advantage. If they could just get close to the ball we had a chance. Jada came through for us big time.”
Johnson scored six points and pulled down six rebounds in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Graves added two points and four rebounds in the fourth quarter.
When the Johnson and Graves, didn’t score on an offensive rebound, they kicked the ball back out to the guards for open looks.
Merced finished the game with an 11-2 run in the final 4:51, limiting Atwater to just one basket in the final 5:11 of the game.
“We took some bad shots, but we just got outplayed the last 5 minutes,” said Falcons coach J.R. Davis. “We weren’t boxing out. We just stood in front of them and prayed for the ball to come into our hands instead of pushing them out like we’re supposed to do. It was just a lack of discipline.”
After sitting out the second quarter, Davis felt Xiong (14 points) and Ponce (eight points) never got into the flow of the game.
“I think we were waiting for them to bring us energy and it never came,” Davis said. “Some times you sit too long. Alondra was second guessing her shots and Jasmine was tentative out there.”
The Bears finally took their first lead since the first quarter with a Johnson putback with 2:31 left. Ponce answered with a reverse layup to give the Falcons a 53-52 lead with 2:19 left.
It stayed that way until Blackwell drained the 3-pointer to give the Bears a 55-53 lead with 39 seconds remaining.
The Falcons were rattled in the final seconds. They missed their last six shots. Xiong lost track of the time and fired up a half-court shot with 8 seconds remaining and the Falcons still down by two points.
Merced’s Amaya Ervin pulled down the rebound and sank two free throws with 3 seconds left to seal the victory.
“To win this game we had to play aggressive, play fast and match their intensity for 32 minutes,” Pierce said. “Every time you go into someone else’s house it’s like you’re starting 10 or 15 points down. That’s what I tried to get across to our girls. We were already down at the start and had to play with a sense of urgency.”
Turlock 77, Buhach Colony 45 in Turlock – Jada Washington scored 20 points as the Bulldogs (4-1 CCC) pulled even atop the CCC standings with Atwater. Krista Fregoso led Buhach Colony (3-2 CCC) with 11 points.
Coalinga 52, Dos Palos 44 in Dos Palos – Serena Ybarra poured in 33 points to a long with 13 rebounds, eight steals and five assists as the Horned Toads picked up a win on the road. Grace Schofield led the Broncos with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Mariposa 49, Le Grand 34 in Le Grand – Kristen Dubberke scored 20 points, including three 3-pointers as the Grizzlies extended their winning streak to seven games. Milea Appling added 15 points for Mariposa (17-2, 5-0 Southern League). Arisbeth Ceja paced the Bulldogs with 21 points.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments