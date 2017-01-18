High school soccer’s move to winter getting a chilly reception

Wrapped up in anything that might provide a little warmth after 80 minutes in 39-degree weather, Merced High School’s Carris Burgess and Elizabeth Mendoza practically spoke in unison.
The question posed was, “How is soccer’s move to the winter season going?”
The Bear duo emphatically stated that it hasn’t been fun.
“It’s so cold,” Burgess said. “When you’re in the game and playing, it’s not that bad, but if you’re on the bench or just watching, it’s not a lot of fun. It’s even worse playing in the rain. You just can’t get warm. Most of the time, we don’t even sit down at halftime because you’re afraid you’ll tighten up.
“Practices suck. There’s a giant puddle in the middle of our field. People think that a wet ball makes it go faster. If there’s puddles on the field, it just makes it stop. When you’re not playing on turf, the play can be really sloppy. The ball and the fields being constantly wet throws off your touch, and you can’t play as fast as you want to.”
About a month and a half into soccer’s return to the winter season, Burgess’ thoughts have been echoed around the southern part of the Sac-Joaquin Section as boys and girls soccer programs are getting accustomed to life in the winter. The feeling of displeasure appears to be pretty universal from players, coaches, administrators, fans and even officials.
“From just talking to other coaches and officials, I can say that nobody’s enjoying it,” Atwater boys coach Jimmy Brewer said. “Before the vote to make this move, I know the bulk of the schools from our area were against it. I don’t know how much they took our input to heart or how much of a done deal it already was going in.
“Most of the positives that were discussed as far as the move seem to be minimal, and many of the negatives have been greatly underestimated.”
The two big sells for the move were that it would eradicate a logjam of girls sports in the spring, freeing athletes to participate in more sports, and that it would align the section with the rest of the state and allow section title winners to compete in a state tournament.
Time will tell how much of an impact the move makes on girls sports. Most coaches agree there’s been a minimal impact on soccer so far, but spring sports softball and track may see an uptick in participation. If anything, it has forced athletes such as Merced’s Raelynn Blackwell and Livingston’s Annie Winton to choose between winter sports, and both picked basketball.
True, there are positive stories such as that of Los Banos goalkeeper Francisco Espinosa. The senior played club soccer all of his life but never played for the school because football was his first love. But the Espinosas of the world seem to be the exception more than the rule.
The second caveat for the move is far less enticing to the area. For its size, Merced County produces outstanding soccer and has had a streak of schools make deep playoff runs in the past decade. The Atwater, Merced, Golden Valley, Buhach Colony and Livingston boys have all reached at least the section semifinals or finals in the past six years, but for the bulk of Merced County’s schools, a state tournament berth isn’t tangible.
“Maybe if one of our local teams makes it into the state tournament they’ll feel playing in the winter was worthwhile, but right now, the bad seems to outweigh the good by a lot,” Brewer said. “You have four teams having to share space for practice and games when before you only ever had two. The schools that don’t have turf are destroying their fields because of the weather. The colder weather makes it harder for kids to stretch out and get loose, leaving them more susceptible to injury.
“Talking to a lot of coaches, it’s producing sloppy, ugly soccer. Games played in the mud are being decided far less by who is the better team and more by which one caught the breaks because of the field conditions. We’ve been fortunate to only have a couple games on grass and that was before the rain really started, but we still have a lot of season left.”
To be fair, when the decision was made to make the move in April 2015, no one could have anticipated the wettest winter in more than a decade. Still, logistical issues have already come up that will need to be worked out.
The bulk of those issues revolve around schools such as Merced, El Capitan, Livingston and Los Banos, which don’t have turf fields. Merced and El Capitan have had to relocate a handful of games, and Los Banos has had to reschedule a couple of JV clashes.
“It’s gone OK for us alternating game days with the JVs and varsity, so there’s only a couple of teams on the fields on any given day,” Los Banos athletic director Joseph Barcellos said. “We’ve got a lot of grass area in the back of the school, so we’ve just moved the practices around as needed. We don’t touch the stadium unless it’s a game, so it’s still in decent shape, but there is a pretty good-size mud puddle right in the middle of the field.
“It’s worked out OK with the varsity so far, but we’ve had to cancel two JV games. All games need to be completed by the second week of February, so you’re talking kids playing three, maybe four games in a week to make them up.”
The one area of surprise seems to be with officiating. Moving the boys and girls to the winter doubled the number of games, and coaches feared there wouldn’t be enough quality referees to go around. Even the officials have acknowledged those concerns, saying they’re spread as thinly as they can be. And, like the athletes, a number have had to choose between doing soccer and basketball.
So far, the consensus seems to be that the officials have been, if not solid, at least consistent. Coaches remain leery, however, knowing they’re a sick call or flooded road away from having just one or no officials.
With more rain on the docket for the rest of the week, it doesn’t appear anyone will start enjoying themselves anytime soon.
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
