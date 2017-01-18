Merced-area high school sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Girls soccer
3:30 p.m. – Ripon at Hilmar
4 p.m. – Los Banos at Ceres, Central Valley at Livingston, Patterson at Pacheco
6 p.m. – Waterford at Delhi, Orestimba at Gustine, Central Valley at Livingston
Boys soccer
3:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Ripon
4 p.m. – Central Valley at Livingston
5:30 p.m. – Patterson at Pacheco, Los Banos at Ceres
Boys basketball
8 p.m. – Turlock Christian at Stone Ridge Christian
Girls basketball
7:15 p.m. – Atwater at Buhach Colony, Merced at Golden Valley, Turlock Christian at Stone Ridge Christian
7:30 p.m. – Livingston at Patterson, Waterford at Delhi, Orestimba at Gustine
Comments