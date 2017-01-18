High School Sports

January 18, 2017 5:30 PM

Merced-area high school sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Girls soccer

3:30 p.m. – Ripon at Hilmar

4 p.m. – Los Banos at Ceres, Central Valley at Livingston, Patterson at Pacheco

6 p.m. – Waterford at Delhi, Orestimba at Gustine, Central Valley at Livingston

Boys soccer

3:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Ripon

4 p.m. – Central Valley at Livingston

5:30 p.m. – Patterson at Pacheco, Los Banos at Ceres

Boys basketball

8 p.m. – Turlock Christian at Stone Ridge Christian

Girls basketball

7:15 p.m. – Atwater at Buhach Colony, Merced at Golden Valley, Turlock Christian at Stone Ridge Christian

7:30 p.m. – Livingston at Patterson, Waterford at Delhi, Orestimba at Gustine

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

View more video

Sports Videos