Pazin delivers big shot late in Merced’s win over Atwater

Jared Pazin couldn’t remember the play they ran or who passed him the ball. The Merced High senior did remember the shot felt good as soon as he let it go.
Pazin drained a 3-pointer to give the Merced High boys basketball team a 3-point lead with 29 seconds left and the Bears held on to defeat Atwater 52-49 on Wednesday night on Clemons Court.
“I honestly don’t remember what we ran,” said Pazin, who led Merced with 19 points. “Isaiah (Aguirre) penetrated and saw me open. Oh, yeah it was Dhameer (Warren) who passed it to me. I was open. It felt good when I shot it.”
There was still some nervous moments left for Merced (15-5, 5-0 Central California Conference) as the Falcons immediately raced down after the made basket and Isaiah Hill scored to cut the lead to 50-49 with 17 seconds left.
Atwater then fouled multiple times to get over the limit before eventually sending Aguirre to the line for a one-and-one situation with 12.5 seconds. Aguirre sank both free throws to extend the lead to 52-49.
Atwater came down with a chance to tie. The Falcons tried to set a pick for Ricks at the top of the key, but Merced defended it well. Ricks found Omar Berrio open in the left corner for an open shot at the buzzer, but his shot was long as the final buzzer sounded.
“It wasn’t easy,” said Merced coach Hector Nava, whose team has won nine of their last 10 games. “It was like a roller coaster. I told our guys there are not going to be no easy games. If we want to win a CCC title we’re going to have to grind it out.”
After a first half that saw Merced get just about any shot it wanted against Atwater, the Bears offense screeched to a stop in the second half.
The Bears made 13-of-21 shots from the floor in the first two quarters, including six of 10 from beyond the three-point line as they took a 36-29 lead into intermission.
“Our game plan was to take Pazin out of the game as much as possible,” said Atwater coach Jason Boesch, whose team dropped to 10-9 and 2-3. “In the first half he got his shot off and I don’t think he missed a three. In the second half we locked down and played better defense. Isaiah (Hill) played a little bit bigger. We held them to 16 points. I don’t think we can play much better defense than that.”
Pazin scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half.
Ricks countered that with 19 of his 22 points as he drained five 3-pointers to keep the Falcons within seven points at the break.
The Falcons battled back in the third quarter, limiting Merced to just 3 of 16 shooting in the quarter. Fernando Jeronimo and Hill each scored four points in the third to pull Atwater within two points heading into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons defense again held Merced to just two points in the first 6 minutes of the fourth quarter and a basket by Berrio in the paint gave Atwater a 46-45 lead with 2:55 left.
After lighting it up in the first half, the Bears missed 22 of 28 shots in the second half.
“Atwater was tough, they were physical and pushing us around,” Nava said. “Our guys had a hard time adjusting and getting into our offense.”
Warren set up the Bears’ two biggest basket of the game. He found Jeremy Redwine down low for a basket to tie the game at 47-47 with 1:55 left.
Warren then penetrated and kicked the ball out to a wide open Pazin for the go-ahead 3-pointer that gave the Bears a 50-47 lead with 29 seconds left.
“We called a timeout because we knew that was a critical possession,” Nava said. “We run that play for big-time moments. That was a big-time player hitting a big-time shot.”
Both teams will now turn their attention to their crosstown rival matchup on Friday night. Atwater hosts Buhach Colony and Merced hosts Golden Valley.
“I know it’s going to be a packed house in here,” Pazin said. “There will be a long line of people at the gate trying to get in. We just have to stay focused and play our game.”
