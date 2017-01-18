Livingston finishes off Los Banos boys down the stretch

Ricardo Aguilar likes what he has with the Livingston boys basketball team.
The Wolves play hard, unselfishly and have a pair of guards that can score against anyone. The squad just hasn’t learned to finish games off yet. It’s made for a very up and down season and cost Livingston in both of its conference losses.
While Wednesday night’s 69-61 victory over Los Banos at Naldi Court certainly wasn’t a text-book closing of a victory, it appeared to be a step in the right direction.
“We got a W and that’s what matters,” Aguilar said. “We still need to be able to slow things down and be a little more composed in the final minutes, but tonight we made enough plays to finish things off.
“We’re still learning to close games out, but you can see some things clicking. We can score with anyone. The guys play hard. If we can just protect the ball a little more when the game matters most, we’re going to get some wins.”
The Wolves decided Wednesday night’s tilt with a 24-point outburst in the second quarter.
Livingston (8-13, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference) trailed 18-16 at the end of the first quarter, but quickly took the lead with a 12-4 run to open the second. Simranjit Singh (game-high 21 points) and Gurpreet Chohan led the charge combining for 13 second-quarter points as the Wolves took a 28-22 lead.
Los Banos had no answer, hitting just four shots from the field in the second quarter. The Wolves show no mercy, closing the second quarter with a 10-2 run to take a 40-27 lead into intermission.
“I think we just grabbed the momentum,” Singh said. “We slowed the ball down a bit and did a better job of moving it around. We’ve still got to lower the turnovers and maybe work the offense a little more, but this was a good win for us.”
One bad quarter is nothing new for coach Marcus McGraw and the Tigers (7-13, 0-4 WAC). It had already cost LB in a pair of close losses to Central Valley and Ceres heading into Wednesday. To their credit, the Tigers never stopped grinding and managed to make it a game going into the fourth quarter.
Sophomore guard Trent Mallonee scored 14 of his 21 points after the break and Anthony Aguirre’s 3 trimmed the Livingston lead to 53-49 going to the fourth quarter.
Despite creating numerous fourth-quarter turnovers and getting a run of good-looking shots away, LB never got the lead under four the rest of the way. Kevin Alvarez scored seven of his 10 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the Livingston victory.
“That’s basically the story of our season, we haven’t been able to put a full game together,” McGraw said. “We’ve had these long lulls that have put us in big holes and then we can’t seem to hit timely shots to get ourselves fully back into the game. I feel like we’re getting open looks, we just can’t seem to make baskets when we need to.
“The defense was clearly better in the second half and the effort is there, but that’s three league games we’ve been competitive in and can’t seem to get over the hump.”
