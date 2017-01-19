Golden Valley girls withstand late Merced surge

The Golden Valley High girls basketball team withstood a late comeback surge by Merced as the Cougars held on to defeat the Bears 40-34 on Thursday night at Cougar Arena.
Abbee Croninger did much of the heavy lifting for Golden Valley (6-15 overall, 2-4 Central California Conference), scoring 17 points and pulling down 15 rebounds as the Cougars dominated the paint on both sides of the ball.
“I’m always going to play with all my heart,” Croninger said. “I’m going to play as hard as I can play and it usually works out well. We wanted this game bad. I think we wanted this game more than any game we’ve had before.”
Points were hard to come by for both teams, so when Croninger scored to give the Cougars a 35-21 lead with 2:38 left in the third quarter, it looked like Golden Valley was in a great shape.
Merced (12-5, 3-3) seemed to be fighting itself most of the night.
Fresh off their biggest win of the year with Tuesday’s 57-53 upset of Atwater, the Bears never got into a rhythm offensively against the Cougars.
Still Merced almost pulled out a win.
The Bears used a 13-2 run, bolstered by a pair of 3-pointers by Amaya Ervin, to pull within 37-36 with 2 minutes left in the game.
However, Merced couldn’t pull it out. Donya Pierce misfired on a step-back, 3-point attempt that would have tied the game at 39-all with 15 seconds left.
The rebound ended up in the hands of Golden Valley’s Kayla Commons and she sank 1-of-2 free throws with 9.4 seconds left to seal the victory.
“We were on cruise control for three quarters,” said Merced coach Rob Pierce. “I think we were still on a high from the other night. We took a lot of things for granted tonight. We had terrible pacing and our ball movement was horrible. A lot of things added up to defeat.”
Neither team shot the ball well. Golden Valley made just 11-of-43 shots from the floor. The Bears made just 15-of-59 shots and never seemed interested in challenging the Cougars 3-2 zone in the paint. Merced continued to hoist up shots from the perimeter despite making just 4-of-25 from beyond the three-point line.
The Cougars made up for their poor shooting by getting to the free throw line where they made 16-of-24 free throws compared to Merced making just 2-of-6 from the charity stripe.
“Every time a team plays zone against us we don’t have to settle for shots,” Pierce said. “We got in there and it was one pass and then we took a shot. We never got into a rhythm offensively.”
Ervin kept the Bears within contact, finishing with 14 points to go a long with 12 steals. Golden Valley won despite turning the ball over 39 times.
Raelynn Blackwell added 11 points for Merced.
Golden Valley’s Delia Moore scored eight points by going 6 for 6 at the free throw line. Teammate Kayla Commons added seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
Both teams will have to battle their way up the CCC standings to make the postseason. Even at 2-4, the Cougars aren’t out of it.
“Anything is possible,” said Golden Valley coach Valerie Moore. “You have to have that light at the end of the tunnel. Our goal is to make the playoffs. I don’t know how realistic that is, but it’s a good goal. We have to play with that mentality that every game matters.”
