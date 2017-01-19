Seniors rally Atwater girls to rivalry win over Buhach

J.R. Davis went into the Atwater girls basketball locker room and immediately sought out his seniors.
After an uninspiring opening half against crosstown rival Buhach Colony, the Falcons were in desperate need of energy and leadership. Davis turned to point guard Jasmine Xiong and center Alondra Ponce.
With seven total seasons of varsity experience between them, the Atwater duo responded. Playing a two-man game for most of the third quarter, Xiong and Ponce combined for 14 points to spark a decisive 17-0 run and turn a seven-point halftime deficit into a 55-44 victory at the Thunderdome on Thursday night.
The win coupled with Turlock’s loss to Pitman leaves Atwater (16-4, 5-1) alone atop the Central California Conference standings heading into the second round of league play.
“Coach said if we want to keep playing in March, we had to step it up,” Ponce said. “We had a bad game the other day against Merced. We just played really bad and I think that carried on over into this game. We knew what we needed to fix, but within ourselves, we had to talk ourselves into it again. I think that’s when after the first half we picked it up, because we were losing so badly.
“Someone’s got to take lead on the team. Whether it’s me, Jasmine or even Kelsey (Valencia), anybody really. If we want to win so badly we need to stick with what’s working until they take it away.”
Buhach Colony (10-10, 3-3 CCC) gave the Falcons all they could handle for the game’s first 16 minutes.
Energized by a rowdy crosstown crowd, the Thunder won almost every hustle play in the opening half. Led by Krista Fregoso (eight points, 12 rebounds), BC jumped on 11 first-half offensive rebounds and forced 11 Atwater turnovers.
The Thunder’s hard work coupled with some ice-cold shooting (5-for-28) from the Falcons helped Buhach Colony take a 29-22 lead into intermission. Vanessa Lopez led the way offensively, hitting a couple 3s and scoring eight of her team-high nine points in the opening half.
The only thing that didn’t go BC’s way in the first 16 minutes was the foul situation. The Thunder were called for seven fouls less than four minutes into the opening quarter. Atwater took full advantage, draining 12 of 16 free throw attempts to keep itself in the game at the break.
“For me, free throws is where the game was decided,” Buhach Colony coach Kevin Aguiar said. “The 14 we gave them in the first half and the 10 we missed in the second half. I thought we started the game with incredible energy. Unfortunately, we got into foul trouble a lot quicker than I would have ever guessed.
“The second half we just came out flat. I can’t imagine we used all of our energy in that first half, but we never played the same again after the break.”
Xiong (game-high 20 points) and Ponce (19 points, 17 rebounds) deserve some credit for that.
Working a high-low game, the pair essentially took things over in the third quarter. Davis said the team set a high screen in the middle to get Xiong free and then left the defenders the option of taking away the middle and leaving Ponce open on the block or allowing Xiong free run at the lane. The plan worked as the seniors combined for 22 of Atwater’s 33 points after the break.
Atwater used a 17-0 run, spanning over 6 minutes in the third quarter, to take a 41-31 lead and never looked back.
“The first half they did a good job of pressuring us and it was like we were completely relaxed,” Davis said. “We played like we thought they were going to roll over just because we showed up. The second half we spread everything out to open room for Alondra down low and then let Jasmine create based off of how the defense reacted. It’s one of those games you’re just happy to get the win.”
