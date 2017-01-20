Atwater’s Ricks closes out win over Buhach Colony

Reggie Ricks had seen enough games slip away from the Atwater boys basketball team in the fourth quarter..
The Falcons have either been leading or down just a couple points going into the fourth quarter of all three of their Central California Conference losses. The common denominator in all of those games was quiet final quarters from Atwater’s leading scorer. It’s something the Falcon coaching staff pointed out on the heels of a tough three-point loss to Merced on Wednesday night.
With Buhach Colony seizing momentum at the end of the third quarter and threatening to claw its way back into a game that Atwater had dominated, Ricks wasn’t about to have another quiet finish. The senior scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter as the Falcons pulled away for a 72-53 victory at the Nest.
“Before the game the coaches were telling me that in the games we’d lost, I didn’t really show up in the fourth quarter,” Ricks said. “And they were coming back. (Jeremy Sicairos) was shooting pretty good, so I had to take control in my hands.”
While Ricks may just be making a name for himself in the fourth quarter, he’s proven himself one of the CCC’s fastest starters time and again.
The senior guard was true to form on Friday night. In front of a capacity crowd that would keep a fire marshal awake at night, Ricks hit all six shots that he took in the first quarter for a quick 16 points. The rest of the Falcons (11-9, 3-3 CCC) followed suit with Fernando Jeronimo scoring seven of his 11 points in the first 8 minutes and the team shooting 11-of-16 out of the gate to jump out to a 30-15 lead.
Buhach Colony (11-10, 0-6 CCC) wasn’t quite as hot.
The Thunder did what it needed to do to get back into the game, getting to the free throw line and attacking the offensive glass. Unfortunately, Shane Gentry’s squad didn’t take advantage of either. BC went just 4-of-12 from the charity stripe in the first half and sank just 9-of-31 shots from the field despite 13 offensive boards.
As a result, the Falcons pushed their lead to 41-15 at the break.
“Especially playing a rival, we wanted to come out and put them away early,” Ricks said. “It was really important to come out aggressive and get in the paint.”
Atwater failed to finish BC off in the third quarter. The Falcons’ shooting percentage came back down to reality a bit and the Thunder continued to win the hustle plays. Alex Andrade (nine points) pulled Buhach Colony within 16 at the end of the third quarter with a steal and layup that drew a foul and eventually technicals for both teams.
Baskets by Sicairos (team-high 16 points) and Skyler Coffey to open the fourth quarter got the Thunder within 12, but that was as close as they’d get.
Ricks and center Isiah Hill (14 points, 10 rebounds, eight blocks) took control of the fourth quarter an ensured it was a comfortable victory.
“Reggie is one of the best players in this league. That’s how he has to play in the fourth quarter,” Atwater coach Jason Boesch said. “We told him in every loss he hadn’t scored any points when it mattered. He needs to stay aggressive. You saw the result tonight.
“I thought the team played well as a whole. We hadn’t played at home in a while and, obviously, we had a great crowd tonight. The kids fed off of the energy and we got a win we had to have.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments