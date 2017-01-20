Merced remains unbeaten in CCC with win over Golden Valley

The Merced High boys basketball team is reaping the rewards of a lot of hard work put in over the summer. Bears coach Hector Nava spent a lot of time teaching after his team squandered some games in the fourth quarter, including blowing double-digit leads to Turlock and Buhach Colony to start off conference play.
As a result, the Bears finished 5-5 in the Central California Conference and missed the playoffs.
Merced isn’t making the same mistakes this year and it proved it again on Friday night as they won another close game, this time dispatching of Golden Valley 57-52 before a sold-out crowd on Clemons Court to finish the first half of CCC play at a perfect 6-0.
“At the end of the game we’re able to execute and we’re helping each other,” said Nava, whose team improved to 16-5 overall and has won 10 of their last 11 games. “We made it tough for them on defense.”
In league play this season Merced has entered the fourth quarter with a five-point lead against Buhach Colony, a six-point lead against El Capitan, a two-point lead against Atwater and a five- point lead against Golden Valley and found a way to finish on top each time.
“We just start playing together when it’s a closer game,” said Bears sophomore Dhameer Warren, who scored 12 points and spent a lot of time guarding Cougars star Cyrus Allen on Friday night. “We trust each other.”
Nava worked his his team in the offseason. They spent time rewatching those dreadful fourth quarters against Turlock and Buhach Colony over the summer with Nava pointing out where they lost each game and then they hit the court for practice to correct their mistakes.
“We worked hard in the offseason,” Nava said. “We watched film. They saw what happens if they don’t play tough in the fourth quarter, if they don’t execute with a purpose.”
Senior Jared Pazin executed with a purpose in the second half against the Cougars (8-12, 3-3), scoring 17 of his game-high 22 points. He drained three 3-pointers, but more importantly attacked the paint and got the free throw line 12 times. Fellow senior Isaiah Aguirre also played well, scoring 10 points.
“The game plan tonight was to make those guys pull up for shots,” Golden Valley coach Keith Hunter said. “They won that battle tonight. Pazin did a great job of getting deep in the paint. He got right to the basket. I think their sophomore Dhameer (Warren) took it to the hole and got to the rim on back-to-back possessions there in the second half.”
Both teams had to play through foul trouble with 41 fouls called combined between the two team. Merced had four starters in Pazin, Warren, Xavier Stewart and Jeremy Redwine with at least two fouls with 6 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
“It’s funny, all coaches come into a game with this master plan and then you see all your starters in foul trouble and there goes your master plan,” Nava said. “You just have to go back to your basics.”
Nava went to a 2-3 zone to try to protect his players and sat Pazin for most of the second quarter.
Allen did his part to keep Golden Valley within reach of the Bears, finishing with 19 points and 17 rebounds. Etrell Bowers finished with 13 points.
Pazin knocked down a 3-pointer to give Merced its biggest lead of the game at 44-34 with 6:50 left in the game, and Allen answered on the other end with a putback. August Tangaan drained a 3-pointer on the Cougars next possession to pull GV within 44-39.
Golden Valley would get as close as 56-52 after Silvestre Llamas hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left, but the Cougars couldn’t capitalize after the Bears were unable to inbound the ball and were called for a 5-second violation and when Pazin missed a pair of free throws late.
“We got back to being a 20-turnover team and that hurt us,” Hunter said. “It wasn’t like they were pressing us. And we got to hit shots. (Merced) likes to run the clock down so when you’re down six points it feels like it’s a 12-point lead. I think we started to press.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
