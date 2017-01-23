Basketball Player of the Year Races too close to call at midway point

We’re at the halfway point in most leagues. Conference races are shaping up.
In the Central California Conference boys race, Merced (16-5 overall, 6-0 CCC) is unbeaten through the first round of league. El Capitan sits in second with the Gauchos’ (11-8, 4-1) only loss coming at home against the Bears.
Mariposa boys are undefeated in the Southern League again and looking to defend their title. Hilmar (12-7, 4-1 Trans-Valley League) sits one game behind Ripon in the TVL standings.
On the girls side, Atwater is out in front in the CCC at 5-1 as they try to win their first league championship since 1988. Turlock and Pitman are one game back at 4-2.
The Mariposa girls are tied with Orestimba at 5-0 in the SL heading into their clash with the Warriors on Wednesday in Newman.
It seems like a good time to take a look at our Player of the Year candidates.
Let’s start with the boys where three main contenders have emerged and they are all from the CCC. Here they are in no particular order:
Reggie Ricks, Atwater
The Falcons point guard has put on a show this season. At times he’s carried the Falcons and when he gets hot from outside, he’s fun to watch.
He’s averaging 24.5 points per game during CCC play with a 34-point effort against El Capitan and a 31-point outburst in his last game against Buhach Colony.
The Falcons coaching staff have challenged him to come up bigger in the fourth quarter. In the loss to the Gauchos, Ricks scored 30 points in the first three quarters and then only scored four in the fourth.
Ricks answered with 11 points in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 72-53 win over Buhach Colony.
Jared Pazin, Merced
With the Bears out in front in the CCC, Pazin is the likely frontrunner for the conference MVP. He’s come up big for Merced on the court with his ability to shoot from outside and attack the paint.
He scored 23 points despite playing through foul trouble for most of the second half in the the Bears’ 59-40 win over El Capitan. He had 22 points in Merced’s win over Golden Valley.
If Merced goes on to win the CCC title, Pazin is going to be tough to overlook if he continues producing at his current pace.
Cyrus Allen, Golden Valley
Allen has been a double-double waiting to happen. He’s turned in some monster games this season, including a 24-point, 30-rebound effort against Atwater.
Allen is averaging 21 points per game during CCC play and has the Cougars competing for a playoff spot.
Allen’s biggest challenge is staying on the floor because he’s prone to foul trouble, but he’s doing a much better job this season compared to last year.
Most teams have the scouting report on Allen. You can’t let him go left, but his unorthodox style gives teams fits. He also seems to find his way to the rim and he gobbles up every rebound within reach.
The girls race is very much more wide open.
Merced has a couple candidates in Raelynn Blackwell and Amaya Ervin. At this point they would both be considered dark horses because the Bears would have to play their way into playoff contention. Both can score, attack the basket and be difference makers on defense.
The same could be said for Golden Valley’s Abbee Croninger if the Cougars can put together a big second-half run.
Other candidates include:
Jasmine Xiong, Atwater
Xiong is one of the most improved players from last year. She’s become a threat from outside and her speed makes her tough to stop in the open court. The senior point guard is averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 assists per game to go a long with 3.3 steals.
Like Allen, she’s had trouble staying out of foul trouble.
Kirsten Dubberke, Mariposa
Dubberke fills out the stat sheet just about every night, averaging 20.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 3.1 assists per game. She’s helped the Grizzlies start the season with a 17-2 record.
Dubberke has shown she’s not just a small-school wonder, scoring 27 points and pulling down 14 rebounds in a 52-50 loss to Atwater. She also scored 24 and 22 points in two wins over Los Banos.
Alondra Ponce, Atwater
With a guard-heavy team, Ponce has been invaluable inside for the Falcons this year. Often she’s matched up against bigger players and uses her quickness against them.
Ponce is averaging 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. She came up big with 24 points and 11 rebounds in the Falcons’ 60-54 win over Turlock. She also had 15 points and 16 rebounds in a 54-44 win over Pitman.
As the basketball season enters the stretch run it will be fun to track these conference races, and these players will likely make our Player of the Year choices difficult ones.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments