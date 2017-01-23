El Capitan starts off big week with rout over Pitman

It’s not hard for basketball teams to get fired up when they emerge from a locker room to the roar of a capacity crowd. They can feed off the energy and the adrenaline starts flowing before they take the court for the layup line.
It can be different when you’re playing on a Monday in front of a sparse crowd in a quiet gymnasium on a cold, wet evening.
The El Capitan High boys basketball manufactured their own adrenaline rush with the help from an engaged bench from start to finish. The Gauchos set a frantic pace earl in the game, pressing, trapping and creating chaos on the court on their way to blowing away Pitman 68-33 on Monday night at Pitman High.
“We talked about it during eighth period athletics at school,” said Mark Sellers, who scored 16 points. “We all knew what we had to come and do. We had to bring all of our energy. We knew it was Monday and they wouldn’t have the biggest crowd. We tried to be as loud as possible.”
It was apparent early that Pitman (11-8 overall, 2-4 Central California Conference) wasn’t comfortable playing at the tempo set early by the Gauchos.
El Capitan (12-8, 5-1) pressed from start to finish, a tactic that upset Pride coach Harvey Marable. The Pitman coach expressed his displeasure toward the Gauchos bench when El Capitan was still pressing full court with their reserves in the game with a 36-point lead and just under 4 minutes left in the game.
Marable again expressed his frustration with El Capitan coach Adrian Hurtado after the teams exchanged postgame handshakes.
“I had my bottom guys in, but at the same time I have the mentality that I want to coach my 14th, 15th and 16th guys the same as my number one guy,” Hurtado said. “Every kid shows up to practice. They all run lines. They put in their work. It would be wrong if I didn’t coach them the same.”
Hurtado says he understands where Marable was coming from.
“I really do,” he said. “But it kind of puts me in a tough situation. We’ve talked with other coaches about that. We’ve taken our licks. This summer we lost to Saddleback Valley Christian by 83 points. You take your lumps and you learn from it. I’m a first-year coach trying to create a culture.”
The game was a makeup contest from a postponement last Wednesday due to power failure at Pitman during a storm.
“We got a call from their athletic director during the freshmen game that the lights were going on and off,” Hurtado said. “He said if the lights keep going on and off like this we’re going to have to call it. We drove down and we were sitting in the locker room. We were ready to play but there was no way we were going to get a full 32 minutes in.”
The Gauchos arrived on Monday like an animal that had been caged up for a week. They forced the Pride into 17 turnovers and many hurried shots.
James Sellers had the hot hand early, draining three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help El Capitan jump out to a 17-12 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Gauchos then just wore out Pitman the rest of the way.
El Capitan outscored Pitman 17to 5 in the second quarter to open up a 34-17 lead at intermission as the Gauchos went 12 deep.
Gauchos point guard Angel Serena dominated the third quarter despite scoring just two points. Serena picked up three steals and three assists in the quarter to help the Gauchos extend their lead to 50-26.
“I love how our guys were flying around,” Hurtado said. “We played 12 guys in the first half and played 14 the whole game. I loved the team effort.”
James Sellers led all players with 19 points. Trevor Thomas added 10 points for El Capitan.
Isaiah Marable, Christian Williams and Dominick Von waaden all scored eight points to lead Pitman.
The rescheduling sets up El Capitan with a big three-game week with games still left at home on Wednesday against Turlock and on the road against Atwater on Friday.
If the Gauchos can sweep the week, it sets up a showdown next week at first-place Merced (16-5, 6-0).
“(Merced) got us,” Hurtado said. “We’ve obviously got that Merced game circled on our calendar. At the same time every team in the CCC is a battle.”
“We can’t wait to play Merced and hopefully we can make that a big game,” Mark Sellers said. “But we have to take each game one by one by one.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
