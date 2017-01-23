GV girls soccer goes top of the table with a win over Merced

Coaches don’t tend to be fans of rivalry games.
As much fun as the atmosphere can be, when that many raw emotions come into play, the outcome tends to be unpredictable. All of that is amplified when both teams have something to play for. It can bring out the best or worst of teams.
Much of Monday night’s tilt between the Golden Valley and Merced girls soccer teams leaned towards the latter. The Central California Conference’s two most potent offenses turned in a conservative, disjointed opening 40 minutes with little possession and even less stringing together of passes.
The Cougars scored on the only real offensive chance of the opening half, but it was enough to settle them down. Golden Valley played a much more free-flowing game after the break and tacked on a second to hand the Bears their first conference loss, 2-0 at Veterans Stadium.
The victory leapfrogs the Cougars (13-2-1, 5-1 CCC) into first place with 15 points to close out the first round of league play. Merced (14-2-2, 4-1-1) falls into a tie with Turlock (4-0-1) with 13 points. The Bulldogs still have a game with El Capitan to make up.
“I think the first half was kind of a feeling out period,” Golden Valley coach Ashley Faraone said. “I think the last 15 minutes and pretty much the whole second half we did a better job of executing what we wanted to do. We possessed a lot better. We started using the wings and spreading things out.”
It needed some spreading out after the first half was played almost entirely down the middle of the pitch.
Nerves seemed to be prevalent as two of the area’s top possession teams coughed the ball up at will and were more content to send up long clearances than to build up the play. It was fitting, then, that the opening goal came on a deflection from a failed pass.
Cougars striker Megan Pust won a foot race with Merced’s Baylee Lawry to the loose ball and used her speed to create some separation down the wing. Pust cut into the top-right corner of the Merced 18-yard box and fired a bouncing shot on net. Bears goalkeeper Amaya Valenzuela made a diving save, but the rebound caromed right to a charging Carlie Garcia at the far post for an easy finish in the 25th minute.
Merced had an opportunity to pull level just before the break off of a corner kick. The cross deflected to Ruby Cruz at the top of the 18, but her half volley sailed just over the crossbar. It would prove to be the Bears’ best scoring opportunity of the game as GV keeper Graciella Ybarra only had to make two pretty comfortable saves.
“It’s kind of a classic rivalry and so this game gets a little more personal,” Merced coach Bladimir Murillo said. “It’s a little more physical and players start to react to that and then both teams get out of their game plans.
“We wanted to hold the ball and play it wide to try and spread them out, but it turned into everyone trying to win these one-on-one battles instead of playing as a team.”
Pust all but put the game away just 15 minutes into the second half, again creating havoc with her pace down the wing. The senior received a pass down the right wing and sprinted into open space. She cut into the Merced 18-yard box and was converged upon by a trio of Bear defenders. A collision ensued and Pust was rewarded a penalty kick, which she promptly converted.
“Merced has a great defense. We have a great defense, and both teams have great offenses, so it was going to be a really tough game,” Pust said. “So having a clear-cut winner and showing it on the field was always going to be hard. So it was going to be a little sloppy because both teams are really good and you couldn’t hold the ball for too long.
“I didn’t touch the ball that much and, when I did, it was a bad touch and I was kind of getting upset with myself. I knew their defense was going to come at me hard, so I just wanted to get off a hard, low shot and score or create a rebound. I think (the goal) really brought us up put us on a pedestal, boosted our confidence. Our defense stayed strong and we put another one away.”
Boys Soccer
Golden Valley 2, Merced 1 in Merced – Cruz Melgarejo and Andy Abarca scored goals as the Cougars held off their crosstown rivals at Merced High. Golden Valley remained atop the CCC at 5-0-1.
Omar Govea scored Merced’s lone goal on an assist by Adrian Flores.
Atwater 4, Buhach Colony 1 in Atwater – Gerardo Delgadillo scored two goals and assisted on another as the Falcons improved to 2-4 in the CCC. Zeb Stevens and Sebastian Magana also tacked on goals for Atwater and Carlos Bravo recorded two assists.
Jose Zamudio scored a goal for Buhach Colony (0-4 CCC).
