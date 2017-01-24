Randhawa, Pitman beat Atwater in final seconds

J.R. Davis and his Atwater girls basketball team were understandably upset.
With the game tied and under 20 seconds to play on Tuesday night, the Falcons’ Jasmine Xiong was clearly tripped in the Pitman paint causing a turnover. The Pride’s Michelle Griffin grabbed the loose ball and quickly heaved a pass to mid court to set up a Kaylin Randhawa uncontested layup with 10.8 seconds remaining. The basket proved the game-winner in a 45-43 Pitman victory at the Nest.
While the decisive sequence is the one that will remain most prevalent in everyone’s minds, Davis acknowledged his team had done plenty of things wrong throughout the rest of the game to put themselves in a situation to be beaten at the end. The Pride dominated the glass, hauling in 20 offensive rebounds. Atwater made just 16-of-55 shots in the contest and sank just 2-of-7 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“That’s a tough way to lose, but we put ourselves in that position to be beaten at the end with the way we played,” Davis said. “We didn’t rotate fast enough or close people out quickly enough. It was like we came out flat footed.
“We knew they had height and could hurt us on the glass if we let them, then we didn’t box out for the first three quarters. Then the last couple of minutes we turn it on and actually had a chance to win. We need to play the entire game like that.”
Randhawa took over the game in the third quarter, scoring 10 of her game-high 23 points. She scored nine straight for the Pride (13-9, 5-2 Central California Conference) at one point, sparking a 12-4 run and sending Pitman into the fourth quarter with a 36-32 lead.
The Atwater (16-5, 5-2) offense struggled against Pitamn’s length all evening. It was the Falcon defense that finally jump started things in the fourth quarter, forcing nine Pitman turnovers and turning a handful of them into transition buckets.
Kelsey Valencia (seven points) drew a foul in transition off of one such steal and hit 1-of-2 free throws to trim Pitman’s lead to 43-30 with 1:38 to play. Xiong (team-high 15 points) drained a 3 to tie the game with 46 seconds left two possessions later.
“I think Atwater just plays so hard, they’re a really difficult team to pull away from,” Pitman coach Dustin Curtiss said. “So even though we did a lot of good things, like crashing the offensive glass, we were never able to get a comfortable lead because they just keep coming at you. Unfortunately, we’re a team that has let the environment or big moments get to us, so being able to find a way to pull this one out was huge.
“We didn’t start league very well, but the last two games, we’ve really put it together. I think the first loss to Atwater taught us how hard we need to play to compete in league.”
The Falcons had a couple chances to win the game.
Atwater came up with a big steal with about 20 seconds to play and quickly outletted to Alondra Ponce up the court. The senior might have had an opportunity to drive to the basket, but opted to hit a slashing Xiong down the middle of the paint. The pass was deflected, forcing Xiong to make a catch on a short hop. Xiong was tripped while trying to make the play and the ball squirted free to set up Randhawa’s heroics.
The Falcons still had a chance to tie or take the lead with 4.7 seconds left, but never got a shot off. Eileen Martinez caught the inbound pass and was open for a 3 on the left wing, but chose to drive instead. Griffin stripped the ball away to create a three-way tie between the two squads and Turlock atop the CCC standings with five games to play.
“We knew what to expect and what we needed to do coming into the game, we just didn’t execute,” Xiong said. “For whatever reason it takes a while for it to click that we need to go. We turned up the intensity in the last couple minutes to give ourselves a chance, but we need to play that way for the entire game.”
Buhach Colony 58, Golden Valley 37 in Merced – Vanessa Lopez’s game-high 17 points and 13 more from Jenny Zaragoza helped the Thunder (11-10, 4-3 CCC) pull within a game of first place with a road win over the Cougars.
Abbee Croninger paced GV (6-16, 2-5 CCC) with 15 points and Delia Moore chipped in 14 in the loss.
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
