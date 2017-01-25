Golden Valley guts out first road win of the season against Thunder

With Cyrus Allen and Etrell Bowers in foul trouble, the Golden Valley High boys basketball team had to find another way to win on the road at Buhach Colony.
It was the Cougars guards who picked up the slack.
Isaac Cropper, Silvestre Llamas and Devon Martinez all finished in double figures in scoring and Cropper came up with the big steal late to preserve a 58-52 win at the Thunder Dome. It was the Cougars first true road win of the season after starting out 0-5 away from Cougar Arena.
“We did it with guts tonight,” said Golden Valley coach Jerry Stillahn, who was filling in for Keith Hunter, who was away from the team for personal reasons. “Isaac Cropper has been sick all week. He didn’t practice. He gutted it through school today. Our big guys were out with foul trouble in the first half and he had some big rebounds for us.
“Silvestre knocked down some threes. Devon Martinez hit a three or two. We were really critical of our guards in that Merced loss. We didn’t feel they played well. They stepped up tonight.”
The Cougars (9-12, 4-3 Central California Conference) had to survive the second quarter without Allen and Bowers. Bowers had three fouls and Allen picked up two fouls in the first quarter.
Still, Golden Valley was able to take a three-point lead into the half after Llamas drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Cougars ahead 29-26.
“I was ecstatic,” Stillahn said. “We hit the big three right at the end of the half. We played without our two big guys in that second quarter. The fouls were 9 to 3 in their favor and we still had a lead.”
The Cougars then started the third quarter with a 9-0 run. Golden Valley attacked the Buhach Colony 2-3 zone by getting the ball down low to Allen, who kicked it back out for wide-open shots. Martinez and Llamas hit consecutive 3-pointers to extend the Cougars lead to 38-26 with 5:36 left in the third quarter.
However, Buhach Colony (11-11, 0-7) answered back with six consecutive points to cut the lead to 38-32.
After running away in the first matchup for a 30-point victory, Golden Valley knew the rematch with the Thunder would be much tougher.
“For sure,” Cropper said. “This is their place. We beat them the first time and we knew they would come out with a lot of energy. We had to match their intensity.”
The game tightened up late as Andrew Morris scored five straight points to pull the Thunder within 52-48 with 3:44 left in the game. Skyler Coffey scored on back-to-back possessions to pull BC within 54-52 with 2:10 remaining.
The score remained the same until Buhach Colony had the ball coming out of a timeout with 40 seconds left. Jeremy Sicarios drove the lane, looking to tie the game, but Cropper grabbed the ball and and came away with a steal. Cropper passed the ball to Fabian Rivera, who found Martinez wide open down court for a layup and a 56-52 lead with 20 seconds left that basically sealed the win.
“We run a shell drill every day where it’s four-on-four and we challenge our guys to get a steal,” Stillahn said. “I told our guys during the timeout, ‘We run this drill every day. This is why we do it.’”
“I saw (Sicarios) go to the basket and he showed me the ball,” Cropper said. “I just tried to grab it and get a jump ball or a steal.”
Cropper led Golden Valley with 12 points. Llamas added 11 points and Martinez chipped in with 10. The trio combined for seven of the Cougars’ nine 3-pointers.
Cyrus Allen finished with seven points and 10 rebounds. It was the first time this season Allen didn’t finish in double-digit scoring.
Coffey led the Thunder with 14 points.
El Capitan 60, Turlock 53 in Merced – The Gauchos picked up their second win this week behind 12 points from James Sellers. Adam Cardoso added nine points for El Capitan (13-8, 6-1 CCC).
