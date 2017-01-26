Merced’s Redwine finding place on the block

Hector Nava started laying the groundwork for Jeremy Redwine’s move to center a season ago.
Seeing what little size the Merced boys basketball team had in the pipeline, the Bears’ coach called Redwine up to the varsity as a sophomore to start grooming him for the move to the low post.
Even with a growth spurt making him 6-foot-4 entering his junior campaign, Redwine is far from a traditional big man. Still, Nava felt as if his old-school approach, all-around ability and selflessness would allow Redwine to thrive on the block against bigger opponents. Nava’s hunch has paid dividends through the first round of Central California Conference play.
The Bears (16-5, 6-0) sit alone atop the CCC standings entering Friday night’s trip to Buhach Colony, and Redwine’s development has been a big part of that success. His soft touch around the rim, vastly improved rebounding and ability to knock down shots from the outside has eased the burden for perimeter players Jared Pazin and Isaiah Aguirre and created space for slashers Xavier Stewart and Dhameer Warren.
“I kind of saw the writing on the wall last season and realized he was going to have to be an important piece,” Nava said. “That’s why we moved him up as a sophomore. I wanted him to get the experience and plant the idea about him moving to the five this year. It wasn’t easy for him, because he was used to playing the perimeter, and he struggled initially in the spring. By the time we got to the fall, you could see him really blossom.
“The game has changed and we hadn’t run a lot of offense through the post before him. You have to kind of sell it as a coach these days. But Jeremy is the kind of kid who is going to sacrifice a little bit for his team and embrace the challenge. We’re a better team because he did.”
While Redwine made a name for himself draining some clutch 3-pointers for the Bears a season ago, his skill set always lent itself to being a post player.
In a game that’s dominated these days by power and athleticism, the southpaw is a bit of a throwback. His baby hooks and willingness to use the glass have become staples in Merced County gyms. Despite often giving away size, his low-post touch coupled with his ability to step back and knock down mid- and long-range jumpers make him a matchup nightmare for more traditional big men.
“I never had a problem playing the five,” Redwine said. “I knew Mitchell (Cobb) was gone and I was the next biggest guy up, so I came in mentally prepared for it. I think Nava moved me up last year so I could learn and be a very versatile player this year. The move was definitely hard. There were times where I felt like I wasn’t doing much to help my team out, but Nava had a great plan and I kept working at it.
“I’m very comfortable with my role now and feel like I’m doing what my team needs me to do to help us win.”
Redwine’s teammates said they weren’t surprised by his quick development.
“He’s a major key down low,” Pazin said. “His ability to get those putbacks or to step out and knock down a 3 gives us another guy that the other team has to focus on. His development really started when he was a freshman. He’d come in at 6:30 (a..m.) everyday and just work on his game.
“There’s a lot of different ways Jeremy can hurt you. He gets our fast break going most of the time because he’s so good at getting a rebound and immediately looking up the court for the pass. You can see his confidence growing every time he takes the court, and he’s just going to get better.”
While Nava believed Redwine could succeed offensively on the block, how he’d fare defensively was a relative unknown.
The height and weight he’s giving away tend to be more pronounced on the defensive end and he’s often squaring off against more athletic kids. Nava said Redwine has compensated with basketball savvy and attention to detail during film sessions.
“Defensively, I think I’ve held my own,” Redwine said. “Some matchups are better for me than others, but I don’t feel like anybody has dominated me. I didn’t get to guard Cyrus (Allen), because coach’s game plan was to put Dhameer on him, so who knows how that would have gone.
“I’ve definitely made mistakes that guys have taken advantage of, but I’ve been pretty good at not repeating them. I feel like I’ve made steady progress and can do even better in the second half of league. We’re 6-0 right now, so I feel like I’ve done my part for the team. I know it’s going to be tougher in the second round, but coach has a plan and I’m excited to see if I can execute it.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
