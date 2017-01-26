Merced dominates second half in win over Buhach Colony

The Buhach Colony High girls basketball team seemed to be stuck on 25 points for eternity.
That was the number on the scoreboard when the Thunder went into the locker room with six-point lead at halftime. The 25 was still there at the end of the third quarter.
Buhach Colony went scoreless for entire third quarter, turning the ball over 11 times and missing all nine shots from the floor as Merced seized momentum and finished off a key 49-35 victory on Clemons Court on Thursday night.
“I hate to say it, but we panicked,” said Thunder coach Kevin Aguiar, whose team fell to 11-11 and 4-4 in the Central California Conference. “I thought we prepared for it. We couldn’t make a clear pass. We couldn’t catch a clear pass. All the 50-50 balls went their way. It just seemed our team wasn’t ready for their pressure.”
The Thunder had to know it was coming with both teams dangling in the middle of the CCC standings and needing a win.
Merced coughed up a five-point lead by missing 15 of its 18 shot attempts in the second quarter. Buhach Colony closed the first half with a 12-2 run with five different Thunder players scoring to take a 25-19 lead at the half.
“I know for sure my dad wants to go 6-0 the rest of the way,” said Merced senior Donya Pierce, who is the daughter of Bears coach Rob Pierce. “We wanted this game bad. We know we need to play every game like we played against Atwater.”
Donya Pierce did her part, outscoring Buhach Colony 11 to 10 herself in the second half and finishing with a game-high 13 points. Pierced hit three 3-pointers in the second half.
“I took advantage of the height of the girls guarding me. I realized I could shoot over them,” Pierce said. “I started to get hot. I was hoping each shot would go in.”
Pierce wasn’t the only one to get going. Merced teammates Amaya Ervin scored eight of her 12 points in the second half. Many of Ervin’s points came in transition after her eight steals.
Jada Johnson played big minutes for Merced (13-5, 4-3) and finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.
“Our defense was huge in the third quarter,” Rob Pierce said. “We got some turnovers and that led to some easy baskets. That got us rolling. We’ve focused more on our offense this past week. We want to get more shots up. We want to get our girls in a shooting rhythm.”
The Bears were able to launch 63 shots compared to just 46 by the Thunder. Merced made 21 to finish with a 33 percent shooting percentage. Buhach Colony made only 12 (26 percent).
Add 28 turnovers and it’s not a winning recipe for the Thunder.
“Definitely a frustrating loss,” Aguiar said.
It was a big bounce-back win for Merced after a frustrating loss of its own the last time it took the court against Golden Valley to close out the first half.
The Bears have some ground to make up in the second half of league if they are going to pass up Atwater (6-2), Pitman (6-2) or Turlock (5-2) to reach the playoffs.
“Oh yeah, no doubt,” Rob Pierce said. “We’ve got to go 6-0 if we want to make the playoffs. We have some quality teams in our league who are playing well. We have to do our part to give ourselves a shot.”
Los Banos 47, Ceres 30 in Los Banos – Erika Gutierrez scored 18 points as the Tigers (11-11 overall, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference) picked up a big win at home to get back to .500 in league.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
