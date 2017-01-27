Cougars avoid collapse in crucial CCC win over Pitman

Keith Hunter wasn’t going to let one bad quarter sully his good mood.
His Golden Valley boys basketball team produced some of it best basketball of the entire season on Friday night, taking a commanding 23-point lead over Pitman into the fourth quarter. The fact that the Cougars’ lead was whittled down to just three points with 25 seconds to go was certainly concerning, but didn’t overshadow the good things GV had done in the first three quarters.
In the end, it just provided the fans that stayed to the final horn a little extra excitement. Pitman never got an opportunity to tie the game or further trim the lead as the Cougars made just enough free throws down the stretch to finish off a 77-71 victory at Cougar Arena.
The win coupled with Atwater’s loss gives Golden Valley (10-12, 5-3 Central California Conference) a two-game edge over the Pride (12-9, 3-5) and Falcons (3-5 CCC) for the league’s third and final playoff spot with four games to play.
“Sometimes a win is a win,” Hunter said. “They started fouling with about 3 minutes to go and it proved a good strategy. If we make free throws in the fourth quarter, we put the game away long before the final seconds. It made things entertaining for the crowd. It certainly got my heart going a little bit, but what I’m going to take away from tonight was how well we played in stretches.
“I thought we played some great basketball tonight. It was just fun to watch. We had some possessions in the second and third quarter with four-, five- and six-pass sequences where we moved it in and out and side to side. It left me with a warm and fuzzy feeling that I haven’t felt for a while.”
It wasn’t a great start by Golden Valley.
Isaiah Marable had the hot hand early for Pitman, scoring six of his 11 points in the opening quarter to spark a 9-0 run and give the Pride an 18-10 lead.
The Cougars’ Salvador Zaragoza and Silvestre Llamas (13 points) drilled back-to-back 3s to close the first quarter, trimming the lead to 18-16 and seemingly bringing GV to life.
Hunter’s squad knocked down 8-of-14 shot attempts in the second quarter, outscoring the Pride 22-6 to take a 38-24 lead into intermission. Issac Cropper led the way, scoring seven of his 16 points in the second quarter while Cyrus Allen chipped in six of his team-high 25.
“We were getting out on the fast break,” said Allen, who added a game-high 10 rebounds. “We were making the extra pass to find guys wide open for 3s. Everything pretty much started with the break. We did a good job of holding them to one shot and then pushed the ball when we could.
“We talked before the game about how we needed to beat this team. We lost at their place, so we needed to beat them at home.”
The Cougars didn’t ease off of the gas in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 23.
Devon Martinez (11 points) drained two of GV’s 12 3s in the third quarter, including a buzzer beater from about 30 feet that made it 61-38 going to the fourth quarter.
To Pitman’s credit, it kept fighting until the end. After scoring just 38 points through the first three quarters, the Pride erupted for 33 in the fourth. Christian Williams (game-high 26 points) and Dominick Von waaden (18) did almost all of the damage by just driving to the basket. The pair combined for 27 points in the fourth quarter, including going 9-for-11 from the free throw line.
Golden Valley wasn’t nearly as efficient from the charity stripe (9-of-18 in the fourth quarter) and slowly but surely its lead disappeared.
Von waaden buried a shot and drew a foul to make it 72-65 game with 1:24 to play. The Cougars managed to make just two free throws over the next minute and a Von waaden off-balance layup brought Pitman within 74-71 with 25 seconds left. It was as close as the Pride would get. Allen hit four of his last five free throw attempts to finish things off.
“I went up there nervous, like I used to be, for the first few free throws,” Allen said. “I had to focus a little bit and get back in my zone. When I made the two after they cut it to three I was pretty happy. We could have made it easier for ourselves, but it’s still a win.”
