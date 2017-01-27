El Capitan boys picks up big road win at Atwater

The El Capitan High boys basketball coughed up a 15-point lead in the first half that allowed Atwater to pull even at the half.
The Gauchos finished the job in the second half.
James Sellers scored 23 points and younger brother Mark Sellers added 17 points as El Capitan finished off an important week with a 70-65 win over Atwater on Friday night at The Nest.
Gauchos coach Adrian Hurtado loved the way his team came out and attacked in the first quarter. El Capitan eventually built a 25-10 lead early in the second quarter, but the fouls were racking up for both teams with a tightly officiated game.
“We wanted to avoid foul trouble but we lost our intensity going to a half-court defense,” said Hurtado, whose team improved to 14-8 overall and 7-1 in the Central California Conference. “In the third quarter we went back to our press and we found our identity again.”
The Falcons (11-11, 3-5) were in trouble right from the start.
Their star point guard Reggie Ricks was whistled for two offensive charging calls just 1 minute and 26 seconds into the game sat out the final 6:34 of the first quarter.
Atwater was already without junior guard Omar Berrio, who was sidelined with a heart issue according to Falcons coach Jason Boesch.
Then senior starter Fernando Jeronimo goes down with a lower back or side injury with 2:53 left in the first quarter and the Falcons depth was severely hampered.
Ricks played through the foul trouble in the second quarter and the Falcons closed the first half with an 18-3 run to pull even at 28-28 at the half.
Isaiah Hill turned in a monster performance for the Falcons, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks. Hill scored 10 of his points in the first half.
Ricks took three fouls into the half and they were all charging calls on the offensive end.
“I wouldn’t say it was anything we worked on or changed up for this game,” Hurtado said. “Champions take charges. It’s just something we continue to work on and try to get better at.”
The depth issue, however, came back to haunt Atwater in the second half.
Players like Ricks (18 points), Hill, Saul Avitia (16 points) and Ashton Jantz (10 points) had to play heavy minutes and it caught up to the Falcons in the second half against the El Capitan pressure.
The shots stopped falling for Atwater and the Gauchos crushed the Falcons on the boards, creating second and third shots.
“We’ve been outrebounded every game except one all year,” Boesch said. “We emphasize rebounding, rebounding, rebounding and again it hurt us tonight. We just gave up too many second and third chances.
“But let’s be honest. We used up all our energy in the first half. In the fourth quarter you could see it. We were dying out there.”
Trevor Thomas helped the Sellers brothers carry the scoring load by getting out in transition for easy baskets as El Capitan steadily built its lead in the second half. Dominique Navarette gave Hurtado some big minutes off the bench by picking up some big rebounds in the fourth quarter before fouling out.
The win finished off a big three-game week that saw the Gauchos go 3-0 to set up an even bigger week next week with games at Golden Valley and Merced.
“When we had to schedule that game for Monday we knew this would be a grueling week,” Hurtado said. “As a coaches we met and we decided we had to lighten our practices because we know each CCC game is going to be a battle. I’m very proud of our guys. As a coach, you want your team to be peeking at the end of the year. I think we’re headed in that direction.”
Merced 59, Buhach Colony 51 (OT) in Atwater – Jared Pazin scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half, including six points in overtime as the Bears improved to 17-5 overall and 7-0 in the CCC to remain all alone atop the conference standings.
Buhach Colony’s Skyler Coffey sent the game to overtime after hitting a pair of free throws with 9 seconds left in regulation. Merced then held the Thunder (11-12, 0-8) to just two points in the extra 4-minute period.
Jeremy Sicarios led Buhach Colony with 17 points and Danta Cloy added 14 points.
Jeremy Redwine and Xavier Stewart both scored 11 points for Merced.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments