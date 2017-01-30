Merced soccer earning results while in search of consistency

The Merced boys soccer team is more than talented enough to be in the playoff conversation.
The Bears might even have what it takes to be in Central California Conference title contention. Manuel Garcia Resendez’s squad has shown flashes of its true potential through the first round of league play, but has struggled with consistency.
Merced hasn’t turned in many whistle-to-whistle performances, but has been efficient enough during its good runs of play to still produce results. That formula held true on a Monday afternoon makeup game with El Capitan. The Bears’ intensity ebbed and flowed throughout the 80 minutes, but a goal and an assist from striker Miguel Lua in just over a minute’s span was more than enough for a 2-0 victory over the Gauchos.
The win moves the Bears (8-6-1, 4-1-1 CCC) into second place, just three points behind league leader Golden Valley (5-2-1), who has two games in hand thanks to a rain out and a bye.
“I’ve told the kids no team is clear-cut better than anyone else and all kinds of crazy things can happen in this league,” Garcia Resendez said. “We’ve just got to focus on being an 80-minute team. When we’re going good, it can look really good, but we still have drop offs that we can’t afford to have.”
The two squads took the pitch with all the energy and vigor that’s usually afforded a Monday-afternoon tilt.
While the action took a little while to get going, Merced began to find a rhythm about 15 minutes in. The Bears began finding success on the counterattack and created some quality scoring chances with well-placed through balls.
One such pass looked a little heavy in the 18th minute, but Lua seemed to surprise everyone by chasing it down. The Merced striker gained body position on his defender and was able to track down the ball in the Gaucho 18-yard box just before it went across the touchline. With virtually no angle to shoot and EC goalkeeper Juan Valdovino and one of his defenders closing him out, Lua managed to slide a pass between the two across the goal mouth. Axel Ramirez sprinted in and easily tapped home to open the scoring.
Before El Capitan (5-8-1, 2-4 CCC) even had a chance to recover, Merced was on the board again.
The Bears won a ball at midfield and Adriyan Garcia quickly split the defense with a pass into the sprinting path of Lua. He took a couple touches to settle and calmly picked out his spot to make it 2-0 in just over a minute’s span.
“That’s just how we need to play all of the time,” Lua said. “We were doing exactly what we needed to do when we got the two goals, we just haven’t been able to do it for the whole game.
“The first goal I just bodied my man up. I saw Axel coming across and was able to get it to him. The second goal I just wanted to keep low and make sure I got it on goal.”
Merced opened the second-half with another flurry, but couldn’t put the match away.
The Bears failed to get a number of point-blank chances on frame and Valdovino turned away the rest, making four of his five saves in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Merced once again couldn’t sustain its elevated play and the Gauchos had plenty of chances to get back into the game.
El Cap couldn’t quite link up in the final third, however. With sophomore playmaker Roberto Cejo on the bench due to injury, the Gaucho attack lacked it’s usual bite, forcing just two saves from Merced’s Carlos Rogel. Numerous crosses either sailed just out of reach or never made it to their intended targets and guys failed to pull the trigger when the opportunity was available.
“You could see the difference with one of our top guys not in there,” El Capitan coach Ray Abarca said. “The whole game was just kind of a struggle for us. I hate Monday games. We had to play them last year in the WAC. We came out flat and, even though we played better as the game went on, we never really had the energy or desire to take advantage of the chances we created.”
