Turlock girls knock Atwater out of first place

The Atwater High girls basketball team had finally worked its way back into striking distance.
Sophomore Kelsey Valencia had the hot hand, draining two of her five-3-pointers in the third quarter, to cut what was a 16-point deficit down to four with just under 10 minutes left in the game.
Then the flurry of turnovers came, four of them in the final 2 minutes of the third quarter, as Turlock closed the third with a 9-0 run and never looked back as the Bulldogs defeated Atwater 65-50 on Tuesday night in a battle of Central California Conference heavyweights at Bulldog Arena.
“It weird because we’ve seen their press before,” said Atwater coach J.R. Davis, whose team fell out of first place in the Central California Conference for the first time this season. “We’ve beaten it so easily and then tonight it’s like we went brain dead. It was like hot potato out there. Nobody wanted the ball and we threw it away.”
Jaydon Williams was force in transition, scoring six quick points to close out the third quarter. After spending most of the first half on the bench with two fouls, Williams scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half.
“She anticipates really well,” said Turlock coach Mark Musselman, whose team improved to 16-7 overall and 6-2 in the CCC. “She has good vision and she can finish.”
In the first matchup between the two teams, Atwater was able to take advantage when Williams and older sister Shea Glasgow Williams got in foul trouble.
Atwater senior Alondra Ponce was able to dominate the paint with 24 points and 11 rebounds.
Turlock played that first game without Pitman transfers Dezmine Washington and Jada Washington. The Washington sisters were able to carry the scoring load when Jaydon and Shea were in foul trouble in the first half. Dezmine and Jada combined for 10 points in the second quarter as the Bulldogs took a 32-23 lead into intermission.
Jada led Turlock with 17 points and Dezmine added 13.
“The big difference was we had 32 turnovers in the game we played at Atwater and we lost by six points,” Musselman said. “I don’t know what our turnovers were tonight (21), but they weren’t 31.”
Meanwhile, Atwater (17-6, 6-3) finished with 27 turnovers. The Falcons also shot just 16-of-60 from the floor.
Valencia was the only one to get going offensively, following up her career high 19 points last week against El Capitan with another career high 27.
“I just think were weren’t focused as a team,” Valencia said. “They were more focused. They were more ready, more prepared. For every shot we took, they took two shots. I don’t think we were ready for their press. We definitely could have took advantage of it if we broke it, but we let them move us around.”
Ponce and point guard Jasmine Young, who have been the Falcons go-to players all year were both held to just six points. Atwater now trails Pitman (7-2 CCC) by a game and Turlock by a half game in the conference standings.
“In a game like this we needed our seniors to step up,” Davis said. “They just seemed like they were OK with it, with what was going on. A lot of our offense runs through those two.”
Golden Valley 49, El Capitan 27 in Merced – Abbee Croninger poured in 20 points and Delia Moore added 10 points as the Cougars (7-17, 3-6 CCC) picked up a road win. Diana Lopez scored 11 and Daisy Arroyo added 10 for the Gauchos.
