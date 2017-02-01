High School Sports

February 1, 2017 4:19 PM

Merced-area high school sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Boys soccer

3:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Hughson, Pacheco at Patterson, Ceres at Los Banos, Livingston at Central Valley

Girls basketball

7:15 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Pitman, Turlock at Golden Valley, Merced at El Capitan

7:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Mountain House, Livingston at Ceres, Central Valley at Pacheco, Los Banos at Patterson, Denair at Delhi, Gustine at Mariposa

Girls soccer

5:30 p.m. – Ceres at Los Banos, Livingston at Central Valley, Pacheco at Patterson

6 p.m. – Denair at Delhi, Gustine at Mariposa

High School Sports

